Iowa State looks to knock off No. 3 Iowa

Iowa State (1-1) vs. No. 3 Iowa (4-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa looks to give Iowa State its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. Iowa is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Iowa’s scoring this season. For Iowa State, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season.GIFTED GARZA: Garza has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Iowa has scored 98 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked fifth in Division I with an average of 98 points per game.

