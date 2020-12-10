Denver faces Dixie State

Sports

Dixie State (2-0) vs. Denver (1-2)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State visits Denver in an early season matchup. Dixie State blew out Saint Katherine College by 38 at home on Saturday, while Denver fell to Wyoming on the road on Wednesday, 83-61.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Denver’s Jase Townsend has averaged 16.7 points and five rebounds while Robert Jones has put up 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Trailblazers, Jacob Nicolds has averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while Frank Staine has put up 12.5 points and four assists.JUMPING FOR JASE: Townsend has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

TOUGH TRAILBLAZERS: Dixie State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WAC teams.

