Conference play starts for No. 9 Nova, Georgetown

No. 9 Villanova (4-1, 0-0) vs. Georgetown (2-2, 0-0)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Villanova visits Georgetown as Big East play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Villanova finished with 13 wins and five losses, while Georgetown won five games and lost 13.

SUPER SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels have collectively scored 42 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoyas have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Georgetown has 41 assists on 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three games while Villanova has assists on 41 of 84 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the nation. The Georgetown defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 297th among Division I teams).

