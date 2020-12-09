Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn postpones another

STORRS, Conn, (AP) — Connecticut has postponed a second men’s basketball game as it continues to deal with a player’s positive coronavirus test. The Big East Conference announced the Huskies will not travel to face Georgetown on Sunday. Georgetown now will host St. John’s on Sunday instead of UConn. The Huskies had already had postponed its planned Big East opener against St. John’s on Friday in Storrs after suspending team activities on Sunday.

In other virus-related developments in college basketball:

— Charleston Southern has paused its men’s basketball program and postponed its next two games, including a Saturday trip to No. 10 Duke due to a positive COVID-19 test. The school said Wednesday that a non-player tested positive and was immediately isolated.

— North Carolina State has paused men’s basketball activities amid positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The school announced the move Wednesday. That comes after the Wolfpack had to cancel a “Bubbleville” game against Connecticut in the Huskies’ home state last weekend as well as postpone Tuesday’s trip to Michigan for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

— Butler has postponed Monday’s men’s basketball game against St. John’s and will now open its Big East season on Dec. 16 at No. 9 Villanova. The Bulldogs (1-0) haven’t played since Nov. 25 after a Tier 1 member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana-Purdue game is canceled

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana and Purdue have canceled Saturday’s football game because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at each school. It’s the first time since 1919 that the annual in-state rivalry will not be played. Both teams canceled practices Tuesday, pausing all team activities. On Wednesday, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski mutually agreed to cancel the game.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— Marshall says Friday’s regular-season football finale against Charlotte has been canceled due to injuries and a lack of available Thundering Herd players at key positions, which it attributed to COVID-19 issues.

— Washington has paused football activities after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Huskies’ program, putting in doubt the fate of its game this Saturday against Oregon.

— The Atlantic Coast Conference says it will allow limited fans to attend its football championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson on Dec. 19. The state of North Carolina previously issued public-gathering restrictions for outdoor venues because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing schools to fill 7% of their stadium capacity for fans. Following that guidance, the ACC said Wednesday that capacity would be set at 5,240 for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

— Vanderbilt is looking for a new football coach, and the new chancellor and athletic director want to make clear that person will have a say in how the university improves the program’s facilities. Vanderbilt is ready to spend money to make those improvements not only reality, but worthy of being a charter member of the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Nov. 29 after losing the first eight games of his seventh season. Athletic director Candice Lee said this gives Vanderbilt a chance to show its commitment to competing in the SEC.

NFL-NEWS

Broncos’ A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Bouye’s suspension means the Broncos have lost their top three cornerbacks since last week. Bryce Callahan went on IR last week with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

Coach Vic Fangio says newly re-acquired safety Will Parks will play a lot of roles in Denver’s thinned secondary beginning Sunday at Carolina.

In other NFL news:

— The Kansas City Chiefs have regained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Chiefs inched up a spot after holding off the Denver Broncos. The New Orleans Saints moved up a place to No. 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers slipped two places from No. 1 after losing to Washington on Monday night. And the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills remained at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t clinched a spot in the postseason yet despite an 11-1 record. They will wrap up the AFC North with a win Sunday night at Buffalo and if Cleveland loses to Baltimore on Monday night. In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Detroit Lions or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff spot last week and can wrap up the AFC West with a win or tie against Miami or a loss or tie by the Las Vegas Raiders.

— New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with what coach Adam Gase called “a personal issue” and could miss the game Sunday at Seattle. Gase wouldn’t detail the situation involving Mims on Wednesday since it’s a personal matter, but it is believed the receiver could need to travel home to Texas to handle a family matter. Because Mims would then need to go through the NFL’s extensive COVID-19 protocols before being allowed back into the team’s facility, that could prevent him from being fully cleared before the game against the Seahawks.

— A thigh injury could put Christian McCaffrey’s return to the field on hold. The Panthers’ 2019 All-Pro running back, who has already missed nine games with a high ankle sprain and a shoulder issue, was limited in practice Wednesday with a new injury to his thigh. . That has left his status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos up in the air.

— The NFL chief medical officer says the Panthers’ COVID-19 transmission was linked “to some gathering of players outside the team facility” during Carolina’s bye week. The Panthers placed eight players on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday, forcing the team to close its facility for two days. Carolina has reported no additional positive tests and eligible players are back at practice.

— The Tennessee Titans placed first-round pick Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Wednesday days after suspending the offensive lineman for a game. General manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Wilson currently is dealing with some personal issues, which will take time for him to work through. The GM says the Titans will continue helping and supporting Wilson with the hope he can ultimately rejoin the team. Wilson was the No. 29 pick overall in April and has had an eventful rookie season everywhere but the field. Wilson has played only four snaps in one game.

NBA-FEREREES-PROTOCOLS

Like teams, NBA refs have new health and safety protocols

UNDATED (AP) — NBA referees will have to adhere to many of the same new health and safety protocols as coaches and players are this season, all part of the league’s plan to try to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Referees will be tested daily, just like players and coaches, and will have to comply with new league rules about avoiding bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms and many other indoor gathering spots.

The league is also coming up with methods designed to reduce referee travel, some of which is still evolving.

OBIT-RAY PERKINS

Former Alabama and NFL coach Ray Perkins dead at 79

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ray Perkins, who replaced Hall of Famer Bear Bryant as Alabama’s football coach and started the transition with the New York Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, has died in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.

The school announced his passing on Wednesday and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Perkins “was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game.” Perkins was also a head coach with Tampa Bay and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program.