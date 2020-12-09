Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor in action at home

WACO, Texas (AP) — In college basketball, second-ranked Baylor is in action tonight at home against Stephen F. Austin. Baylor’s schedule so far has been plagued by cancellations and postponements. Saturday’s game against top-ranked Gonzaga was among the casualties.

In other action:

— West Virginia will play at home for the first time this season when the eleventh-ranked Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown tonight. West Virginia bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga by beating former Big East rival Georgetown on Sunday.

— Number-13 Texas hosts Texas State tonight in the Longhorns’ final non-conference game before starting Big 12 play.

— The team that’s tied with Texas at number-13 — Wisconsin — was supposed to play Louisville tonight, but that game was postponed after Louisville had a positive COVID-19 test within its program. Wisconsin is instead playing Rhode Island this afternoon.

— In other college basketball action, 17th-ranked Texas Tech hosts Abilene Christian, number-19 Richmond is at home against Northern Iowa, and Indiana visits 20th-ranked Florida State.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn postpones another

STORRS, Conn, (AP) — Connecticut has postponed a second men’s basketball game as it continues to deal with a player’s positive coronavirus test. The Big East Conference announced the Huskies will not travel to face Georgetown on Sunday. Georgetown now will host St. John’s on Sunday instead of UConn. The Huskies had already had postponed its planned Big East opener against St. John’s on Friday in Storrs after suspending team activities on Sunday.

In other virus-related developments in college basketball:

— Charleston Southern has paused its men’s basketball program and postponed its next two games, including a Saturday trip to No. 10 Duke due to a positive COVID-19 test. The school said Wednesday that a non-player tested positive and was immediately isolated.

— North Carolina State has paused men’s basketball activities amid positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The school announced the move Wednesday. That comes after the Wolfpack had to cancel a “Bubbleville” game against Connecticut in the Huskies’ home state last weekend as well as postpone Tuesday’s trip to Michigan for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

— Butler has postponed Monday’s men’s basketball game against St. John’s and will now open its Big East season on Dec. 16 at No. 9 Villanova. The Bulldogs (1-0) haven’t played since Nov. 25 after a Tier 1 member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana-Purdue game is canceled

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana and Purdue have canceled Saturday’s football game because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at each school. It’s the first time since 1919 that the annual in-state rivalry will not be played. Both teams canceled practices Tuesday, pausing all team activities. On Wednesday, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski mutually agreed to cancel the game.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— Marshall says Friday’s regular-season football finale against Charlotte has been canceled due to injuries and a lack of available Thundering Herd players at key positions, which it attributed to COVID-19 issues.

— Washington has paused football activities after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Huskies’ program, putting in doubt the fate of its game this Saturday against Oregon.

— The Atlantic Coast Conference says it will allow limited fans to attend its football championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson on Dec. 19. The state of North Carolina previously issued public-gathering restrictions for outdoor venues because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing schools to fill 7% of their stadium capacity for fans. Following that guidance, the ACC said Wednesday that capacity would be set at 5,240 for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

— Vanderbilt is looking for a new football coach, and the new chancellor and athletic director want to make clear that person will have a say in how the university improves the program’s facilities. Vanderbilt is ready to spend money to make those improvements not only reality, but worthy of being a charter member of the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Nov. 29 after losing the first eight games of his seventh season. Athletic director Candice Lee said this gives Vanderbilt a chance to show its commitment to competing in the SEC.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-PACKERS

Packers will limit attendance

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will limit attendance at Lambeau Field games to team employees and their families for the remainder of the regular season.

The team says the decision is based on a continued high rate of coronavirus activity in Brown County and many areas of the state. The team is also concerned rates may spike with the holiday season approaching.

The Packers have two regular season home games remaining. They face the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 19 and the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 27.

NFL-NEWS

Broncos’ A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Bouye’s suspension means the Broncos have lost their top three cornerbacks since last week. Bryce Callahan went on IR last week with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

Coach Vic Fangio says newly re-acquired safety Will Parks will play a lot of roles in Denver’s thinned secondary beginning Sunday at Carolina.

In other NFL bews:

— The Kansas City Chiefs have regained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Chiefs inched up a spot after holding off the Denver Broncos. The New Orleans Saints moved up a place to No. 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers slipped two places from No. 1 after losing to Washington on Monday night. And the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills remained at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

OBIT-RAY PERKINS

Former Alabama and NFL coach Ray Perkins dead at 79

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ray Perkins, who replaced Hall of Famer Bear Bryant as Alabama’s football coach and started the transition with the New York Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, has died in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.

The school announced his passing on Wednesday and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Perkins “was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game.” Perkins was also a head coach with Tampa Bay and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program.