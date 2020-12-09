St. Francis seeks revenge on Bryant

Sports

Bryant (3-1, 1-0) vs. St. Francis (NY) (0-1, 0-1)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Bryant after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last played each other on Dec. 8, when the Bulldogs outshot St. Francis (NY) from the field 45.3 percent to 41 percent and hit 15 more foul shots on their way to a 19-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .POTENT PETER: Peter Kiss has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These NEC foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with Bryant sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams went 7-11 against conference opponents last season.

