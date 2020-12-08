Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Jayhawks hold off Bluejays

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas and Creighton went down to the wire today before the fifth-ranked Jayhawks escaped with a 73-72 victory over the No. 8 Bluejays.

Jalen Wilson almost went from hero to goat in the closing moments. He nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 42 seconds left, but he also fouled Marcus Zegarowski from beyond the arc with 1.1 seconds remaining. The preseason Big East player of the year hit his first two free throws but missed the third as Kansas came away with its fifth straight win over Creighton.

Christian Braun scored 14 points and David McCormack contributed 13 for the 5-1 Jayhawks.

Denzel Mahoney led the 3-1 Bluejays with 19 points, while Zegarowski added 16 on 5 of 14 shooting.

In Tuesday’s other top-25 men’s basketball action:

— Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points and third-ranked Iowa won its SCC/Big Ten Challenge game by downing No. 16 North Carolina, 93-80. CJ Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for the 4-0 Hawkeyes. Luka Garza grabbed 14 rebounds and finished with 16 points, ending his string of 19 straight games with at least 20 points.

— No. 12 Tennessee opened its schedule by grinding out a 57-46 win against Colorado. The Vols didn’t get their first player into double figures until John Fulkerson hit two free throws with less than a minute remaining to finish with 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11 for Tennessee, while Buffaloes backup Jeriah Horne had a game-high 15 points.

— E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points in a 90-85 decision over Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points for the 22nd-rated Buckeyes, who trailed by 11 in the second half.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston postpones two games

UNDATED (AP) — The No. 7 Houston’s men’s basketball team has paused all team activities and postponed its two games this week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Cougars were scheduled to host Sam Houston State on Wednesday night and Rice on Saturday.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— Michigan has scheduled a men’s basketball game against Toledo to replace the one against North Carolina State that was canceled. The Wolverines were supposed to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That game was called off because of COVID-19 concerns involving N.C. State.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CFP RANKINGS

Little change among top 8 in CFP rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State hold the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings for the third straight week.

The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.

Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan-Ohio State game canceled

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan has canceled its annual football showdown with Ohio State, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines program.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were “very disappointed” to not face the third-ranked Buckeyes, who would be heavily favored.

The season-ending grudge match known as “The Game” won’t be played for the first time in 102 years.

With two games already canceled, the Buckeyes under current conference rules still need a sixth game to be eligible to play for a Big Ten championship Dec. 19 in Indianapolis against Northwestern.

Coach Ryan Day said the conference should consider allowing Ohio State to play with only five games.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— The regular-season football finale between seventh-ranked Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Bearcats’ program. The teams are scheduled to play in the AAC title game on Dec. 19. Both have perfect league records.

NFL-NEWS

Hurts replaces Wentz in Philly

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are changing starting quarterbacks following a four-game losing streak that’s dropped them to 3-8-1.

Jalen Hurts will be under center for the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Head coach Doug Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Carson Wentz’s four-year, $128 million contract begins in 2021.

Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-16 loss to Green Bay. Hurts was sacked three times while completing 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Ravens receiver Dez Bryant was scratched from Tuesday’s game against his former team after apparently testing positive for COVID-19. Bryant left the field in the middle of warming up with the team in preparation to face the Cowboys. He tweeted that he was annoyed by the timing of the test and later added that he was done for the season.

— Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, putting him in jeopardy of missing next Monday’s home game against Baltimore. Teller did not test positive, but had close contact with an infected person who is not affiliated with the Browns.

— The Titans have put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve, two days after he played his first game following a month in the concussion protocol. Humphries got a concussion when he was hit in a loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1 and missed the next four games.

— NFL players believe the season can be completed on time without the league moving into a version of a postseason bubble like other sports have. That’s provided everyone follows the rules already in place meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. NFLPA President JC Tretter and Executive Director DeMaurice Smith say that the rules in place requiring players and staff to be tested daily, wear masks, socially distance and have tracers for contact tracing have helped prevent the spread of the virus.

MLB-NEWS

Royals get Santana, ChiSox pick up Lynn

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals hope they’ve bolstered their starting lineup, while the Chicago White Sox hope they’ve improved their starting rotation.

The Royals have worked out a two-year, $17 million contract with first baseman Carlos Santana.

The 34-year-old Santana was an All-Star two years ago in Cleveland, when he hit a career-best .281 with 34 homers and 93 RBIs. But he slid to .199 with eight homers and 30 RBIs while playing 60 games for the Indians during the shortened 2020 season.

The Rangers have dealt pitcher Lance Lynn to the White Sox for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Lynn was 22-14 in 46 starts the past two seasons for the Rangers, with 335 strikeouts over 292 1/3 innings.

The 33-year-old Lynn is 104-71 with a 3.57 ERA in 260 games over nine major league seasons, including 236 starts.

In other MLB news:

— The Nationals have laid off 18 full-time employees from their business operations staff, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s economic effect on the sport. The club is also eliminating most of the vacant jobs they planned to fill in the coming months. The team will end a partial furlough for business-side employees who remain with the Nationals and restore their full salaries next year.

NBA-NUGGETS-MORRIS

Morris signs three-year extension

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension. His agent confirmed the deal that is fully guaranteed and includes incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

Morris averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game during the regular season and played a big role during Denver’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals.

NBA-ROCKETS-HARDEN

Harden in Houston for COVID tests after missing camp’s start

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden is back in Houston after missing the start of Rockets training camp. Harden was going through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols on Tuesday.

Coach Stephen Silas said after practice that the disgruntled superstar had arrived in the city and was getting tested but didn’t have much information beyond that. Silas said he hadn’t spoken to Harden and had no comment on reports that the All-Star wants to be traded.

NHL-CBA NEGOTIATIONS

UNDATED (AP) — NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement that was negotiated over the summer.

That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who also tells The Associated Press that the league is preparing to open a 50- 60-game season on Jan. 13.

The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow.

NCAA-EMMERT-AP

Interview: Emmert says NCAA must stay open to reform

NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert hopes lessons learned through navigating the pandemic will lead college sports leaders to be more open to future reforms. He also hopes sports leaders prioritize opportunities for athletes when it comes time to cut costs.

Emmert says the NCAA and its members schools have shown an uncommon ability to be nimble and responsive in addressing issues of eligibility, scheduling, recruiting and other topics. He encouraged schools facing difficult financial decisions to emphasize supporting students above all.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OBIT-SCARBATH

Former Terps QB Scarbath dies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland quarterback and 1952 Heisman Trophy runner-up Jack Scarbath has died at 90.

Scarbath led the Terrapins to a 28-13 upset of defending national champion Tennessee in the 1951 Sugar Bowl. One year later, he was a unanimous first-team All-America and finished second behind Billy Vessels of Oklahoma in voting for the Heisman.

Scarbath was 24-4-1 as the Terps’ starter and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.