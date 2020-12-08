Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan-Ohio State game canceled

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.

Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals.

The third-ranked Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak last week in a 52-12 win at Michigan State as he watched from home because of a positive test.

Michigan and Ohio State have played each other every year since 1918.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— The regular-season football finale between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Bearcats’ program. The American Athletic Conference made the announcement on Tuesday. The teams are scheduled to play in the AAC title game on Dec. 19. Both teams have perfect league records.

— Purdue says it has canceled Tuesday’s football practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.” Athletic department officials provided no additional comment. The Boilermakers are scheduled to renew their rivalry with No. 8 Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers won last year’s game in overtime to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Cowboys visit Ravens, with both teams hoping for turnaround

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have dropped five of six as they head into tonight’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens — yet they’ve still got a shot at the postseason because the NFC East has been awful.

The Ravens have lost three in a row, but hope to rebound behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant has provided depth and experience at wide receiver for the Ravens following his return from a two-year hiatus, but his numbers have thus far been lackluster.

An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens pushed last week’s Pittsburgh game back six days and forced the NFL to move the Dallas-Baltimore game from last Thursday.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, putting him in jeopardy of missing next Monday’s home game against Baltimore. Teller has played as well as anyone on Cleveland’s offensive line this season and has had a big hand in the Browns leading the NFL in rushing. He recently missed three games with a calf injury. Teller did not test positive, but had close contact with an infected person, who is not affiliated with the Browns.

— Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench. Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website. Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021. Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.

— The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he played his first game after a month in the concussion protocol. The Titans also put punter Trevor Daniel from the practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Humphries got a concussion when he was hit in a loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1 and missed the next four games.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Kansas hosts Creighton

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — In one of the two top-ten showdowns in college basketball tonight, number-five Kansas hosts eighth-ranked Creighton. Creighton is coming off of a 93-58 win over Kennesaw State, the most lopsided win by the Bluejays over a Division 1 opponent in nearly three years. Kansas, meanwhile, beat North Dakota State by just four points last week in a sluggish performance by the Jayhawks.

In other action:

— Sixth-ranked Illinois visits number-10 Duke, while the third-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes host number-16 North Carolina — both games part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It’s Iowa’s first game against a ranked opponent this season.

— Number-12 Tennessee hosts Colorado, 15th-ranked Virginia Tech is at home against Penn State, number-21 Rutgers hosts Syracuse, and Ohio State — ranked 22nd — is at Notre Dame.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston postpones two games

HOUSTON (AP) — The number-seven Houston’s men’s basketball team has paused all team activities and postponed its two games this week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Cougars were scheduled to host Sam Houston State on Wednesday night and Rice on Saturday.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— Michigan has scheduled a men’s basketball game against Toledo to replace the one against North Carolina State that was canceled. The Wolverines were supposed to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but that was called off because of COVID-19 concerns involving N.C. State. Now Michigan is set to host Toledo instead.

MLB-RANGERS-WHITE SOX TRADE

Rangers trade Lynn to White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have traded right-hander Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.

Lynn will be reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.

NBA-NUGGETS-MORRIS

Morris signs three-year extension with Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets. His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal. It’s fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA-ROCKETS-HARDEN

Harden in Houston for COVID tests after missing camp’s start

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden is back in Houston after missing the start of Rockets training camp. Harden was going through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols on Tuesday.

Coach Stephen Silas said after practice that the disgruntled superstar had arrived in the city and was getting tested but didn’t have much information beyond that. Silas said he hadn’t spoken to Harden and had no comment on reports that the All-Star wants to be traded.

The Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round draft pick last week. The team has shown no interest in trading Harden.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OBIT-SCARBATH

Former Maryland QB Scarbath, a star in the early 1950s, dies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jack Scarbath, a star quarterback for Maryland in the early 1950s and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. Scarbath died Sunday night, according to the University of Maryland, where he also played lacrosse.

In 1951, Scarbath led Maryland to a 28-13 upset of defending national champion Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl. One year later, he was a unanimous first-team All-America and finished second behind Billy Vessels of Oklahoma in voting for the Heisman Trophy. Maryland went 24-4-1 with Scarbath running the offense.

He was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.