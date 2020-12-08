Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Cowboys visit Ravens, with both teams hoping for turnaround

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have dropped five of six as they head into tonight’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens — yet they’ve still got a shot at the postseason because the NFC East has been awful.

The Ravens have lost three in a row, but hope to rebound behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant has provided depth and experience at wide receiver for the Ravens following his return from a two-year hiatus, but his numbers have thus far been lackluster.

An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens pushed last week’s Pittsburgh game back six days and forced the NFL to move the Dallas-Baltimore game from last Thursday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Kansas hosts Creighton

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — In one of the two top-ten showdowns in college basketball tonight, number-five Kansas hosts eighth-ranked Creighton. Creighton is coming off of a 93-58 win over Kennesaw State, the most lopsided win by the Bluejays over a Division 1 opponent in nearly three years. Kansas, meanwhile, beat North Dakota State by just four points last week in a sluggish performance by the Jayhawks.

In other action:

— Sixth-ranked Illinois visits number-10 Duke, while the third-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes host number-16 North Carolina — both games part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It’s Iowa’s first game against a ranked opponent this season.

— Number-12 Tennessee hosts Colorado, 15th-ranked Virginia Tech is at home against Penn State, number-21 Rutgers hosts Syracuse, and Ohio State — ranked 22nd — is at Notre Dame.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cincinnati-Tulsa game canceled

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The regular-season football finale between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Bearcats’ program.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement on Tuesday.

The teams are scheduled to play in the AAC title game on Dec. 19. Both teams have perfect league records.

The winner of Saturday’s game in Tulsa would have hosted the title game. Now, the host will be the team that’s ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings being released Tuesday, per the American’s tiebreaking procedure. Last week, Cincinnati was No. 7 and Tulsa was No. 24.

MLB-RANGERS-WHITE SOX TRADE

Rangers trading Lynn to White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers are trading right-hander Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox. The move came at the end of the first day of baseball’s virtual winter meeting.

Lynn would be reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, in the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.

Lynn was 22-and-14 in 46 starts the past two seasons for the Rangers, with 335 strikeouts over 292 1/3 innings