Michigan puts streak on line vs Toledo

Toledo (3-2) vs. Michigan (4-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Toledo. Toledo took care of Eastern Michigan by 17 on the road on Friday. Michigan is coming off an 80-58 home win against Central Florida on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Rockets are led by Setric Millner Jr. and Marreon Jackson. Millner has averaged 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while Jackson has put up 16 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Wolverines have been led by Isaiah Livers and Hunter Dickinson, who have combined to score 30.3 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan has scored 85.3 points per game and allowed 69 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rockets have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has 54 assists on 94 field goals (57.4 percent) over its past three contests while Toledo has assists on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a collective unit has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.

