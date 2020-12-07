UTEP squares up against St. Mary’s

Sports

UTEP (2-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (4-1)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and Saint Mary’s both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned big home victories in their last game. Saint Mary’s earned an 82-70 win over Texas Southern on Thursday, while UTEP won easily 84-65 over Sul Ross State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Saint Mary’s’ Tommy Kuhse has averaged 11.6 points and 7.8 assists while Alex Ducas has put up 13 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Miners, Souley Boum has averaged 28.5 points, 7.5 assists and three steals while Bryson Williams has put up 20 points and 10 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kuhse has directly created 51 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat UTEP offense has averaged 78.5 possessions per game, the 23rd-most in Division I. Saint Mary’s has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.3 possessions per game (ranked 261st, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com