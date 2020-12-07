Sports

WASHINGTON-STEELERS

Steelers unbeaten ahead of visit from Washington

PITTSBURGH — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers can lock up a playoff berth with a win over Washington (4-7) later today.

The Steelers are coming off an uneven 19-14 victory over Baltimore in a game that was rescheduled three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens.

Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro says the daily concerns of trying to play the season amid a pandemic have outweighed any hype surrounding his team’s torrid start.

Washington has won two straight to get back in the race in the underachieving NFC East.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PANTHERS

COVID-19 shuts down Panthers facility

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have shut down their facility for the next two days after multiple players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus during the team’s bye week.

The names of the players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list will be available later today.

Last week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with someone who has.

TRUMP-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Trump to honor legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will present the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Trump used an October campaign rally to announce the Presidential Medal of Freedom selection, bringing Gable on stage to the delight of the crowd as he sought to win over Iowa voters.

The ceremony today at the White House fulfills that commitment. Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the award during Trump’s time in office. Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles.

BRITISH OPEN-SCHEDULE

British Open venues confirmed for 2023 and 2024

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The R&A says that the British Open will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and at Royal Troon in 2024.

The tournaments were rescheduled following the cancellation of this year’s Open at Royal St George’s because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since 1945 that the British Open was canceled.

OBIT-RALSTON

Grand Slams champ Dennis Ralston dead at age 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Five-time Grand Slam doubles champion Dennis Ralston has died at age 78.

Ralston was one of the initial players signed to the professional World Championship Tennis tour in the 1960s and a member of the sports’ Hall of Fame. Ralston reportedly died Sunday of cancer in Austin, Texas.

DOG-SHOW-AKC-ESPN

America’s biggest dog show moves to ABC under AKC-ESPN deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The biggest dog show in the United States is about to bark at a much bigger audience.

The AKC National Championship will be presented on ABC for the next three years under an agreement between the American Kennel Club and ESPN.

Nearly 5,300 dogs entered the AKC event that was won by Wasabi the Pekingese last year, almost twice as many pooches as usually take part in the prestigious Westminster dog show. This year’s AKC National Championship will be held next weekend in Orlando, Florida. The three-hour ABC broadcast of the competition will be shown on Jan. 17.