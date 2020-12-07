SLU pays visit to La. Tech

Sports

Southeastern Louisiana (1-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (3-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana Tech look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a big road loss in their last game. Louisiana Tech lost 86-55 to LSU on Sunday, while Southeastern Louisiana came up short in an 83-66 game at California Baptist on Friday.

SENIOR SCORING: Louisiana Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JaColby Pemberton, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Kalob Ledoux, Cobe Williams and Amorie Archibald have combined to account for 72 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Keon Clergeot has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has 32 assists on 78 field goals (41 percent) over its past three contests while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 29 of 58 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CUSA teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

