Seton Hall plays host to Wagner

Wagner (0-0) vs. Seton Hall (2-3)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall goes up against Wagner in an early season matchup. Seton Hall is coming off a 98-92 overtime road win over Penn State on Sunday. Wagner went 8-21 last year and finished 10th in the NEC.

SENIOR STUDS: Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Shavar Reynolds, Jr. and Myles Cale have combined to score 54 percent of all Pirates points this season.MIGHTY MAMUKELASHVILI: Through five games, Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 72.4 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Seton Hall scored 105 and came away with a 34-point win over Wagner when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.3 points per game last season. The Pirates offense put up 74.8 points per matchup en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Wagner went 2-8 against non-conference programs last season.

