Murray State looks for home win vs Austin Peay

Austin Peay (3-1, 0-0) vs. Murray State (2-1, 0-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its fifth straight win over Austin Peay at CFSB Center. The last victory for the Governors at Murray State was a 76-73 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERS: Murray State’s Tevin Brown has averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists while KJ Williams has put up 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 19.5 points and 12 rebounds while Mike Peake has put up 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Austin Peay defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.5 percent of all possessions, the 27th-best rate in the nation. Murray State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.1 percent through three games (ranking the Racers 257th among Division I teams).

