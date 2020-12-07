Georgetown goes up against Coppin State

Sports

Coppin State (0-3) vs. Georgetown (1-2)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and Georgetown look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Sunday. Georgetown lost 80-71 to West Virginia, while Coppin State came up short in a 69-54 game at Drexel.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jahvon Blair, Qudus Wahab, Jamorko Pickett, Donald Carey and Jalen Harris have combined to account for 87 percent of Georgetown’s scoring this season. For Coppin State, Anthony Tarke, DeJuan Clayton and Koby Thomas have scored 66 percent of the team’s points this season.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Tarke has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Coppin State has scored 64.7 points per game and allowed 78.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big East teams.

