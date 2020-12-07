Arkansas puts streak on line vs Tulsa

Sports

Arkansas (4-0) vs. Tulsa (1-2)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Tulsa. Arkansas is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Tulsa is coming off a 79-64 win over Texas-Arlington on Friday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner, Darien Jackson and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Tulsa’s scoring this season. For Arkansas, Moses Moody, Justin Smith, JD Notae and Jalen Tate have combined to account for 54 percent of all Arkansas scoring.MIGHTY MOSES: Moody has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Arkansas has held opposing teams to 32.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

