Tagovailoa starts against Bengals, benches empty on scuffle onBengals 19-7

MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) started at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins win against Cincinnati 19-7 after missing last week’s game because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard made his NFL-leading eighth interception of the season in the first quarter. Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd were later ejected for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion.

Later in the game, both benches emptied in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins-Bengals game after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for on foul that left punt returner Jakeem Grant shaken up.

There was pushing and shoving in the ensuing confrontation, and a Cincinnati assistant coach fell to the grass. Miami coach Brian Flores came onto the field and was yelling at the Bengals bench.

Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected. Thomas had a similar penalty earlier in the game when Grant was hit before catching the punt.

In other early action:

— The NFL’s longest active playoff drought is moving closer to an end after 18 seasons. Baker Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns as the Browns scored the first 17 points and held on to beat the Tennessee Titans 41-35. Cleveland has won four straight. With both chasing AFC playoff berths, the Browns looked like the team leading a division as they improved to 9-3. The Titans fell into a tie atop the AFC South, though they still have the better division record. Cleveland is second in the AFC North behind unbeaten Pittsburgh.

— Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half to lead the Colts to a 26-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left when they had second down from the Indy 2. Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal the win.

NFL-NEWS

Hill makes 3rd start

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career. Making his third straight start for the New Orleans Saints, Hill tossed a 15-yard scoring pass to Tre’Quan Smith against the Atlanta Falcons. The TD throw was the first for Hill since his senior season at BYU in 2016. Hill set up the throw to Smith with the longest run of his career, a 43-yard scamper down the sideline.

In other NFL news:

— Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette left a game for a second straight week to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Arnette got hurt on the second play of the game when he lowered his helmet while tackling New York Jets running back Frank Gore.

— The Minnesota Vikings had a big setback before their game against Jacksonville. All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks was ruled out with a calf injury he aggravated during warmups. Kendricks had been limited in practice all week, but did not have an injury designation for the game. He was on the active list that’s submitted about 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Todd Davis started in his place at middle linebacker.

— The New York Giants is without starting quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jones was inactive for the matchup of first-place teams. Jones was not expected to play because of a hamstring injury suffered last week against Cincinnati. Colt McCoy will make his first start of the season at QB for the Giants.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 for the fifth week in a row and has extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide are the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams are unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots. No. 24 Buffalo is ranked for the first time in school history.

Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 set from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State’s streak of 211 from 1989-2001.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 16 USC gets back to work with Sunday visit from Wash St

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Number-16 Southern California had largely managed to avoid coronavirus-related problems within its football program until last week. USC will get back to work tonight at the Coliseum against Washington State, which has ample experience in the delays and cancellations that are defining this college football season.

The schools initially were slated to meet Friday night, but the game was pushed back two days to allow more Trojans to be cleared from coronavirus restrictions.

USC had to cancel its game against fellow unbeaten Colorado last weekend because too many Trojans at one unidentified position were in quarantine.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova beats Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Justin Moore and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64.

Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats. Jermiane Samuels collected a game-high 12 rebounds after sitting out practice for a week due to a sprained pinky finger on his right hand.

Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points for the Longhorns in their first loss on the season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Bulls’ Temple says he’s recovering from virus

CHICAGO (AP) — Garrett Temple of the Chicago Bulls says he’s recovering from COVID-19.

The guard and forward says he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 28 and is isolating in a Chicago hotel. He is mostly symptom-free after experiencing a headache and fatigue as well as some congestion, shortness of breath and a cough, though he did not lose his taste or smell.

Temple hopes to return to the Bulls’ facility midweek. Through contact tracing, Temple believes he contracted the virus at a family Thanksgiving gathering in Louisiana.

In other virus-related developments in the NBA:

— The Portland Trail Blazers have closed their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests came back in a span of four days. Sunday was to have been the first full day of training camp for the Blazers. They, along with all other NBA teams, began having players back in their facility for individual workouts last week. The team did not say if the positive tests involved players, staff or some combination of the two. Portland is scheduled to open its preseason slate at home Friday against Sacramento, a game that — for now — is set to be televised nationally on ESPN.