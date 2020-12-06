Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Tagovailoa active against Bengals

MIAMI (AP) — Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active for today’s Miami Dolphins game at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa missed last week’s game at the Jets and has been limited in practice the past two weeks with a sore thumb on his throwing hand. Ryan Fitzpatrick started last week for Tagovailoa, who is 3-1 as a starter this year.

The Bengals placed defensive end Amani Bledsoe on the reserve-COVID-19 list, and promoted defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie as a COVID-19 replacement.

In other moves in advance of today’s NFL games:

— In Houston, Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is out after he had surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor. Texans running back David Johnson is active after missing three games with a concussion.

— The Tennessee Titans get wide receiver Adam Humphries back after he missed four straight games with a concussion. The Browns are without cornerback Denzel Ward, and Kevin Johnson is starting in his place.

— The Raiders are without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram against the winless Jets. Both had already been ruled out Friday for the game. Las Vegas got defensive end Clelin Ferrell back after he missed two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He practiced all week.

— Lions running back D’Andre Swift is inactive because of an illness. Swift, the team’s second-leading rusher with 331 yards on the ground, was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. Detroit receiver Kenny Golladay missed his fifth consecutive game with a hip injury, Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson are active for the Bears.

— The Jaguars are down starting cornerback Sidney Jones. They’re also missing and two linebackers because of hamstring injuries, Kamalei Correa and Dakota Allen, as they face the Vikings. Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton went on injured reserve. Wide receiver Chris Conley, safety Jarrod Wilson and right tackle Jawaan Taylor are all active after being listed as questionable. For the Vikings, rookie defensive end D.J. Wonnum is out for the first time this season. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. misses his third game out of the last four. Right guard Ezra Cleveland returns to the starting lineup from a two-game absence. Backup running back Alexander Mattison is out with an illness.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 17 USC gets back to work with Sunday visit from Wash St

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Number-17 Southern California had largely managed to avoid coronavirus-related problems within its football program until last week. USC will get back to work tonight at the Coliseum against Washington State, which has ample experience in the delays and cancellations that are defining this college football season.

The schools initially were slated to meet Friday night, but the game was pushed back two days to allow more Trojans to be cleared from coronavirus restrictions.

USC had to cancel its game against fellow unbeaten Colorado last weekend because too many Trojans at one unidentified position were in quarantine.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In college basketball, eighth-ranked Michigan State hosts Western Michigan tonight before playing number-15 Virginia on the road Wednesday — which will be the Spartans’ fourth game in eight days.

In other action today, number-11 West Virginia — coming off of a five-point loss to top-ranked Gonzaga — is at Georgetown. And two ranked teams meet as number-17 Texas hosts 12th-ranked Villanova.

Elsewhere, number-17 Texas Tech hosts Grambling, and number-20 Kentucky is at Georgia Tech.