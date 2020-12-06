The Citadel looks to remain perfect

Sports

Columbia International vs. The Citadel (3-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs will be taking on the Rams of Columbia International. The Citadel is coming off a 100-58 win at home against Toccoa Falls in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hayden Brown has averaged 15 points and nine rebounds this year for The Citadel. Kaiden Rice is also a big contributor, with 17.7 points per game.JUMPING FOR JULIO: Julio Rodriguez has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 3-5 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs scored 76.3 points per contest across those eight games.

