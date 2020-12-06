Conference play starts for Morehead St., EKU

Sports

Morehead State (1-3, 0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (3-1, 0-0)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Eastern Kentucky as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Morehead State finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Eastern Kentucky won 12 games and lost six.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Tre King has averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals to lead the way for the Colonels. Wendell Green Jr. is also a primary facilitator, putting up 10.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Eagles are led by De’Von Cooper, who is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DE’VON: D. Cooper has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Kentucky has an assist on 50 of 95 field goals (52.6 percent) across its previous three games while Morehead State has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. The Morehead State offense has turned the ball over on 26.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

