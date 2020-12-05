Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Grant-Foster saves No. 7 KU in 65-61 win over N Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel’s layup with 10 seconds left, helping seventh-ranked Kansas escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds, that helped the Jayhawks finish off a 7-0 run to end the game and avoid their first loss to an unranked team since the 2019 Big 12 Tournament. Tyler Eady had 14 points to lead the Bison.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Gonzaga-Baylor game is off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big basketball matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor is off. The game was scrapped hours before tip-off Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

A joint statement from the schools said one player and one nonplayer of the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.

Both teams decided to cancel the game after consultation with local health authorities and both team physicians. The teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.

Two other games are still on the schedule involving ranked teams — number-seven Kansas is at North Dakota State, and tenth-ranked Houston meets South Carolina.

Elsewhere in T25 Basketball news:

— Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, were not at the game because of COVID-19 concerns when the No. 10 Cougars host South Carolina. Both Sampsons were isolating at their homes and not showing symptoms. Assistant coach Quannas White is serving as Houston’s acting head coach against the Gamecocks.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Texas A&M tops Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn.

The Aggies dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers, who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the Top 5 at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.

Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance passing and running. He passed for 196 yards and ran for 60 yards.

In other action involving top 25 teams:

— Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse. The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. Next up for the Irish is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be a rematch against No. 4 Clemson if the Tigers beat Virginia Tech later Saturday.

— Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy 52-12 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeyes were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff with a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes. Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines didn’t play this weekend for virus-related reasons.

— Rice intercepted Marshall quarterback Grant Wells five times and upset the 15th-ranked Thundering Herd 20-0. Safety Naeem Smith returned one of those interceptions 36 yards for a touchdown. The underdog Owls beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213. The loss derailed Marshall’s perfect season.

— TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw for 265 yards with a go-ahead 71-yard touchdown pass and ran for 104 yards and two more scores as the Horned Frogs beat No. 19 Oklahoma State 29-22. Derius Davis caught the long TD pass that put the 5-4 Horned Frogs ahead to stay with 7:56 left. Oklahoma State, now 6-3, wasn’t necessarily eliminated from making the Big 12 championship game in two weeks, but would need a lot of help to make it.

NFL NEWS

Titans suspend top pick vs. Browns for violating club rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended top draft pick Isaiah Wilson for Sunday’s game with Cleveland for violating club rules after already declaring the rookie out against the Browns. The Titans didn’t specify what Wilson did. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The rookie was added to the injury report Thursday with an illness that kept him from practicing Thursday or Friday.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin has been activated off injured reserve after missing four games because of a knee injury. The Dolphins also elevated safety Nate Holley as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. A seventh-round pick in 2019, Gaskin leads Miami with 387 yards rushing in 100 carries. His return improves depth at a position hard hit by injuries.

— The Detroit Lions have released receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta.The Lions also downgraded running back D’Andre Swift to doubtful for their game Sunday at Chicago due to an illness. Detroit will face the Bears led by interim coach Darrell Bevell. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last week. The Lions activated cornerback Darryl Roberts from the injured list to bolster their banged-up secondary against Chicago.

— Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas. Court records indicate Burfict was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. The records did not list an attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf. Circumstances of the 30-year-old Burfict’s arrest weren’t immediately available. Burfict was playing for the Oakland Raiders when the NFL on Sept. 30, 2019, suspended him for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict played parts of eight NFL seasons, seven of which were with the Cincinnati Bengals.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks

UNDATED (AP) — NBA teams that don’t comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.

The league also says it and the National Basketball Players Association will discuss players, coaches and other staff being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

The NBA strongly urged teams to encourage players and others to get flu shots, and said that effective immediately players, coaches and some essential staff must avoid bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms, spas and pool areas.

The protocols document that the league distributed to teams Saturday has more detail than the draft version that was distributed last weekend. A copy of it was obtained by The Associated Press.

PGA-MAYAKOBA CLASSIC

Emiliano Grillo holds on for 1-shot lead at Mayakoba Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Emiliano Grillo started and finished with the lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. But his 3-under 68 was only enough to keep a one-shot lead after starting out four shots ahead. Grillo says he needs to keep in front one more day to get his second PGA Tour title.

Tom Hoge was one shot behind in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Hoge birdied four of his last five holes for a 65. Viktor Hovland had a 63 and was two shots behind. Ten players were separated by five shots going into the last day at El Camaleon.

GOLF IN DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIP

Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes.

Rozner is ranked No. 204 and started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan. Sullivan led by two strokes as he reached the back nine at Jumeirah Golf Estates but only made one birdie along with a bogey after the turn to shoot 70. Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.

Rozner finished the tournament at 25 under par and became the 14th first-time winner on the tour this season.