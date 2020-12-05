Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Grant-Foster saves No. 7 KU in 65-61 win over N Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel’s layup with 10 seconds left, helping seventh-ranked Kansas escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday. Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds, that helped the Jayhawks finish off a 7-0 run to end the game and avoid their first loss to an unranked team since the 2019 Big 12 Tournament. Tyler Eady had 14 points to lead the Bison.

In other T-25 basketball action:

—Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and No. 10 Houston rallied for a 77-67 win over South Carolina. Grimes scored 19 points in the second half, including 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Mark added 11 second-half points, including 6 of 7 from the line. DeJon Jarreau finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for unbeaten. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, an assistant coach, missed the game because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Gonzaga-Baylor game is off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big basketball matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor is off. The game was scrapped hours before tip-off Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

A joint statement from the schools said one player and one nonplayer of the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.

Both teams decided to cancel the game after consultation with local health authorities and both team physicians. The teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.

Two other games are still on the schedule involving ranked teams — number-seven Kansas is at North Dakota State, and tenth-ranked Houston meets South Carolina.

Elsewhere in T25 Basketball news:

— Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, were not at the game because of COVID-19 concerns when the No. 10 Cougars host South Carolina. Both Sampsons were isolating at their homes and not showing symptoms. Assistant coach Quannas White is serving as Houston’s acting head coach against the Gamecocks.

— Nahziah Carter left the Washington basketball program this week after being suspended by the university following investigation of two sexual assault allegations against him. Carter announced Friday he was leaving Washington to begin his professional career. Carter had not taken part in any basketball activities for Washington since October. Washington athletics said Oct. 15 that Carter was suspended for violating the school’s intercollegiate athletics student code of conduct and was suspended from all team activities. University spokesman Victor Balta said two students reported accusations of sexual assault by Carter.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Notre Dame thumps Syracuse 45-21

UNDATED (AP) — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse. The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24. Next up for the Irish, who are playing this season in a pandemic as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In other action involving top 25 teams:

— Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy 52-12 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeyes were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff with a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes. Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines didn’t play this weekend for virus-related reasons.

— Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn. The Aggies dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers, who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the Top 5 at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.

—CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and No. 14 Coastal Carolina continued its perfect season, stopping BYU’s Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired to beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in the showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night. The Cougars were a late-week, fill in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast eagerly stepping in Thursday after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns.

— Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday. Indiana’s victory snapped a 10-game skid in this series and enabled the Hoosiers to tie a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season. The Hoosiers hadn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2002.

— No. 22 Tulsa clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference title game, using a strong defensive effort and a tie-breaking 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to beat Navy 19-6 for its sixth straight victory. The Golden Hurricane needed to win one of their final two games to play for the AAC championship. Tulsa will face Cincinnati at home next weekend before taking on the Bearcats for the league title on Dec. 19. Navy (will bring a four-game losing streak into next week’s clash with archrival Army.

— Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3-yard TD pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off No. 23 Washington’s second-half comeback for a 31-26 win. A crazy week for Stanford that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014. Washington will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week.

—Spencer Petris threw three touchdown passes and No. 24 Iowa scored 35 unanswered points after trailing by two touchdowns early and beat Illinois 35-21. Petris was 18 of 28 for 220 yards for Iowa (5-2) and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards. Brandon Peters started the 8-for-8 for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (2-4), but went 2-for-10 for 15 yards before being pulled for backup Isaiah Williams midway through the fourth quarter. Williams was 7 of 16 for 83 yards and a touchdown.

NFL NEWS

Titans suspend top pick vs. Browns for violating club rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended top draft pick Isaiah Wilson for Sunday’s game with Cleveland for violating club rules after already declaring the rookie out against the Browns. The Titans didn’t specify what Wilson did. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The rookie was added to the injury report Thursday with an illness that kept him from practicing Thursday or Friday.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin has been activated off injured reserve after missing four games because of a knee injury. The Dolphins also elevated safety Nate Holley as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. A seventh-round pick in 2019, Gaskin leads Miami with 387 yards rushing in 100 carries. His return improves depth at a position hard hit by injuries.

— The Detroit Lions have released receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta.The Lions also downgraded running back D’Andre Swift to doubtful for their game Sunday at Chicago due to an illness. Detroit will face the Bears led by interim coach Darrell Bevell. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last week. The Lions activated cornerback Darryl Roberts from the injured list to bolster their banged-up secondary against Chicago.

— Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas. Court records indicate Burfict was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. The records did not list an attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf. Circumstances of the 30-year-old Burfict’s arrest weren’t immediately available. Burfict was playing for the Oakland Raiders when the NFL on Sept. 30, 2019, suspended him for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict played parts of eight NFL seasons, seven of which were with the Cincinnati Bengals.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks

UNDATED (AP) — NBA teams that don’t comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.

The league also says it and the National Basketball Players Association will discuss players, coaches and other staff being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

The NBA strongly urged teams to encourage players and others to get flu shots, and said that effective immediately players, coaches and some essential staff must avoid bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms, spas and pool areas.

The protocols document that the league distributed to teams Saturday has more detail than the draft version that was distributed last weekend. A copy of it was obtained by The Associated Press.

PGA-MAYAKOBA CLASSIC

Emiliano Grillo holds on for 1-shot lead at Mayakoba Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Emiliano Grillo started and finished with the lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. But his 3-under 68 was only enough to keep a one-shot lead after starting out four shots ahead. Grillo says he needs to keep in front one more day to get his second PGA Tour title.

Tom Hoge was one shot behind in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Hoge birdied four of his last five holes for a 65. Viktor Hovland had a 63 and was two shots behind. Ten players were separated by five shots going into the last day at El Camaleon.

GOLF IN DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIP

Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes.

Rozner is ranked No. 204 and started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan. Sullivan led by two strokes as he reached the back nine at Jumeirah Golf Estates but only made one birdie along with a bogey after the turn to shoot 70. Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.

Rozner finished the tournament at 25 under par and became the 14th first-time winner on the tour this season.