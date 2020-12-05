Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga-Baylor game is off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big basketball matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor is off. The game was scrapped hours before tip-off Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

A joint statement from the schools said one player and one nonplayer of the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.

Both teams decided to cancel the game after consultation with local health authorities and both team physicians. The teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.

Two other games are still on the schedule involving ranked teams — number-seven Kansas is at North Dakota State, and tenth-ranked Houston meets South Carolina.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas A&M tops Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn.

The Aggies dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers, who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the Top 5 at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.

Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance passing and running. He passed for 196 yards and ran for 60 yards.

Among the other top 25 teams seeing action later today:

— As top-ranked Alabama prepares to take on LSU tonight, the Crimson Tide can probably can afford one loss and still make the College Football Playoff. But a loss to a sub-.500 team would represent a considerable blemish on the Crimson Tide’s record. LSU, with no hope of a major bowl bid now, is bound to see a home date with Alabama as the single most important game of its season. A victory would be a major morale boost for a Tigers team that finds itself rebuilding just one season after winning a national title.

— Clemson is one victory away from a sixth consecutive trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, and the No. 4 Tigers would seem to be facing Virginia Tech at the right time. The Hokies have lost three straight heading into tonight’s matchup as their running game, once among the best in the country, has struggled in recent weeks. The Tigers will earn a spot in the ACC title game against No. 2 Notre Dame if they win tonight. They are expecting the Hokies, coming off a bye, to be humming again on offense.

— While Coastal Carolina’s opponent for today’s game has changed, the high stakes in a Top 25 showdown remain the same for the 14th-ranked Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina is hosting No. 8 BYU instead of No. 25 Liberty. The Cougars stepped in when Liberty had to pause all football activities because of COVID-19 issues on Thursday. Both BYU and Coastal Carolina are undefeated and looking to continue landmark seasons.

GOLF IN DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIP

Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes.

Rozner is ranked No. 204 and started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan. Sullivan led by two strokes as he reached the back nine at Jumeirah Golf Estates but only made one birdie along with a bogey after the turn to shoot 70. Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.

Rozner finished the tournament at 25 under par and became the 14th first-time winner on the tour this season.