Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama visits LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Mac Jones could bolster his Heisman Trophy credentials with another big game tonight as the top-ranked Crimson Tide visits LSU. Jones has completed 76.2% of his passes this season for 2,728 yards and 23 touchdowns. His yards passing are the most by any Alabama quarterback through the first eight games of a season in team history.

In other action involving ranked teams:

— After last week’s road trip to Illinois was canceled because of a spike on COVID-19 cases, Ohio State is expected to be short-handed today when the Buckeyes visit Michigan State. Still, the third-ranked Buckeyes — at 4-and-0 — are more than a three-touchdown favorite over the Spartans, who are 2-and-4.

— Tenth-ranked Indiana has lost its last ten matchups against Wisconsin. But the Hoosiers have already snapped long skids against Michigan and Penn State this season. They’ll try to have another breakthrough against the 18th-ranked Badgers.

— Two unbeaten teams meet as eighth-ranked BYU visits number-14 Coastal Carolina. Both teams have 9-and-0 records this season. Coastal Carolina was picked last in the Sun Belt, but freshman quarterback Grayson McCall and the Chanticleers have already locked up a spot in the conference title game. Zach Wilson and the Cougars have been rolling through a schedule that lacks ranked opponents, winning by an average margin of 33 points.

— Number-13 Oklahoma would improve its chances of clinching a berth in the Big 12 title game with a win against Baylor. A loss by the Sooners would open the door for rival Oklahoma State.

— Second-ranked Notre Dame, unbeaten in nine games, meets 1-and-9 Syracuse for Notre Dame’s final tune-up for the ACC title game.

— Number-four Clemson can clinch a sixth consecutive berth in the ACC championship, and a rematch with Notre Dame, which beat the Tigers at home when Clemson was without Trevor Lawrence. Today’s rival is Virginia Tech; the Hokies are looking to end a three-game losing streak.

— Number-five Texas A&M tries to keep its playoff hopes alive with a visit to newly unranked Auburn. The Aggies have won five straight games.

— The sixth-ranked Florida Gators can clinch the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division in today’s matchup with Tennessee, along with a spot in the league championship game. They also need a strong finish to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is trying to avoid the program’s longest skid since 1988 when the Vols lost the first six games to start that season.

— Ninth-ranked Miami visits Duke in a late addition to the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. The Hurricanes are trying to stay in the hunt to reach the league championship game.

— Number-12 Iowa State has clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title and can finish off its run to the conference championship game when it hosts West Virginia.

— Fifteenth-ranked Marshall hosts Rice looking to remain on a path toward the Conference USA championship game

— Number-19 Oklahoma State goes to TCU still with a shot at making the Big 12 championship game.

— In other action, number-21 Oregon is at California, Navy hosts number-22 Tulsa, number-23 Washington meets Stanford, and Iowa — ranked 24 — is at Illinois.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Top two college basketball teams meet

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The two top-ranked teams in college basketball meet today in Indianapolis, where number-one Gonzaga takes on second-ranked Baylor.

Baylor is coming off of an 82-69 win over number-five Illinois. Gonzaga beat number-11 West Virginia on Wednesday, 87-82.

In other action involving ranked teams, number-seven Kansas is at North Dakota State, and tenth-ranked Houston meets South Carolina.