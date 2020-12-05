La.-Lafeyette battles LSU-Shreveport

Sports

LSU-Shreveport vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns are set to battle the Pilots of NAIA program LSU-Shreveport. Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off a 66-63 win at New Orleans in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Theo Akwuba has averaged 19 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this year for Louisiana-Lafayette. Complementing Akwuba is Cedric Russell, who is averaging 19 points per game.AWESOME AKWUBA: In two appearances this season, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Theo Akwuba has shot 83.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette went 4-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns offense put up 73.1 points per matchup in those 10 games.

