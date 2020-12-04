Valpo goes for first win vs Judson

Sports

Judson vs. Valparaiso (0-2)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Crusaders will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA school Judson. Valparaiso lost 66-50 to Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Donovan Clay has averaged 13 points for the Crusaders, while Ben Krikke has recorded 12 points per game.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Crusaders put up 74.5 points per contest in those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com