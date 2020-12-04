Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin looks for 12th straight

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fourth-ranked Wisconsin carries an eleven-game winning streak into tonight’s college basketball matchup against Marquette in Milwaukee. The streak began when the Badgers won their final eight games last season to earn a share of the Big Ten title.

In other action:

— Coming off of a Tuesday night loss to Michigan State, Duke is looking to rebound tonight when the sixth-ranked Blue Devils host Bellarmine. Michigan State, ranked number eight, hosts Detroit.

— In the other matchup involving a top-ten team, number-nine Creighton takes on Kennesaw State.

— Number-15 Virginia meets Kent State, seventeenth-ranked Texas Tech is in action against Troy, and it’s number-21 Oregon against Seton Hall.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisiana-Lafayette hopes for revenge

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — In college football, number-20 Louisiana-Lafayette has already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game heading into tonight’s matchup against Appalachian State in North Carolina.

The Ragin’ Cajuns lost the previous two championship games to the Mountaineers, so this will be their chance at revenge in a series App State leads 8-0.

OLYMPICS-POSTPONEMENT COSTS

Cost of Olympics delay could be at least $2.8 billion

TOKYO (AP) — The cost of the postponement for the Tokyo Olympics could reach at least $2.8 billion.

That’s according to figures released by the Tokyo organizing committee, the Tokyo city government and Japan’s national government. The numbers are in line with estimates that have been made in Japan since the Olympics were postponed eight months ago. They are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

About two-thirds of the added costs are being picked up by the two government entities, with the other one-third going to the privately funded organizing committee.

CHINA-EVENTS CANCELED

Travel restrictions cause several China events to be canceled

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ski Federation has canceled several events in China that were supposed to test the venues for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The events include next year’s snowboarding world championships.

The federation cited travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The canceled events also include the freestyle skiing world championships, and World Cup races in skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.