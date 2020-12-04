Oregon State squares off against Wyoming

Sports

Wyoming (2-1) vs. Oregon State (2-1)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming goes up against Oregon State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Wednesday. Wyoming won 94-83 in overtime at home against Incarnate Word, while Oregon State is coming off of a 59-55 loss at Washington State.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Oregon State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Wyoming has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Oregon State’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Marcus Williams, Hunter Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this year.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is rated first among MWC teams with an average of 88.3 points per game.

