Sports

NBA-NEWS

Agent: Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers

UNDATED (AP) — Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to his agent.

One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. According to Davis’ agent, the deal includes an early termination clause prior to the fifth year, but the contract is still a clear declaration that the 27-year-old Davis sees his long-term future with the 17-time NBA champions.

In other NBA news:

— The Denver Nuggets have re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal. The signing follows the departures of key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency. Millsap is a 14-year veteran who averaged nearly 12 points and six rebounds last season while helping the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009. Millsap also shot a career-best 43.5% from three-point range last season.

— Jrue Holiday took notice along with the rest of the NBA when he discovered the substantial package of players and picks the Milwaukee Bucks sacrificed to acquire him. The Bucks traded guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft choice R.J. Hampton plus two future first-round selections as part of a four-team trade that brought them Holiday. The Bucks gave the New Orleans Hornets the right to swap two future first-round picks as well. Holiday says the Bucks’ big investment in him really, really made him feel like they wanted him to be here.

NFL-NEWS

Steelers, Chiefs, Saints closing in on playoff spots

UNDATED (AP) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on clinching their respective divisions going into Week 13.

The Steelers, who are 11-0, can wrap up the AFC North with a win over Washington on Monday night and a Browns loss against Tennessee on Sunday. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win or losses by the Raiders, Dolphins or Colts on Sunday.

The Chiefs can take the AFC West again with a win over the Broncos on Sunday night and a Raiders loss to the winless Jets. Or earn a playoff spot with a win.

And in the NFC, the Saints, who have won eight in a row, can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by the reeling Bears.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks roster as early as Friday. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement at the time. Seattle signed Gordon in September hoping he would be reinstated at some point during the 2020 season.

— Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

— Browns star Myles Garrett came through practice OK and is on track to play Sunday at Tennessee after missing two games with COVID-19. Garrett came back on Wednesday and coach Kevin Stefanski said the defensive end looked like himself. The 24-year-old was leading the NFL in sacks when he got sick.

— New York Jets coach Adam Gase says he hasn’t done a good enough job of helping quarterback Sam Darnold in their two seasons together. The 23-year-old Darnold has struggled with injuries and inconsistency this season. He has thrown just three touchdown passes and none in his past four-plus games. The Jets are 0-11 and are looking at having the No. 1 overall pick in April. That means both Darnold and Gase could be out after the season.

— Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley has no doubt he will get back on the field and play for the New York Giants once he’s finished rehabilitating the torn ACL in his right knee. However there is not a timetable on his return. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year insists his goal is to improve 1% every day. The running back has now been hit with injuries two straight seasons. He missed three games last year because of a high ankle sprain.

— Thirty-two players have been nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, from star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to standout center Jason Kelce (KEL’-see) to dynamic defensive end Joey Bosa (BOH’-sah). Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named for the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

— San Francisco 49ers players are pleased with the setup the team has put together for their extended stay in Arizona. The team is staying at a hotel adjacent to the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium, where the Niners will play their next two games. They have set up a weight room and converted a 15,000-square-foot ballroom into a temporary locker room so the players can change at the hotel before going to the practice fields next to the stadium. The players will almost exclusively spend their time at the hotel, practice field and stadium, where they will have everything they need and won’t need to venture into the community.

MLB-NEWS

Gatto gets Rangers’ one-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Joe Gatto agreed to a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers, who brought back outfielder Scott Heineman with a one-year deal just one day after allowing him to become a free agent. Gatto would earn the $570,500 major league minimum if he is in the big leagues. Heineman would earn $595,000. The 25-year-old Gatto made two appearances during spring training this year and did not pitch after the coronavirus shutdown. He has never appeared in the major leagues. Heineman, who turns 28 on Friday, hit .154 with one homer and seven RBIs for the Rangers this year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

AP source: Michigan had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan canceled this weekend’s game against Maryland because it had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, according to a person familiar with the situation.

While outbreaks have disrupted more than 100 games across major college football since late August, the problems with the Wolverines are being closely watched in part because they could put next week’s rivalry game at No. 3 Ohio State in jeopardy.

Ohio State has missed two games already in this pandemic-shortened season because of COVID-19 issues. One more would leave the 4-0 Buckeyes unable to reach a conference-mandated minimum to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game and potentially hurt their resume for a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, coach Ryan Day said Thursday that the Buckeyes will be “a little shorthanded” because of the COVID-19 outbreak but continue to practice ahead of Saturday’s game at Michigan State.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— No. 8 BYU will play at No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday after the Chanticleers’ original opponent, No. 25 Liberty, was hit with COVID-19 issues. The Cougars have been looking to add another game to improve their case for a major bowl bid. The 9-0 Chanticleers have already earned a spot in the Sun Belt championship game, which will be played Dec. 19, but could still be in play to earn a spot in the major bowl game as College Football Playoff selection committee’s highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion. Independent BYU isn’t eligible for that spot and is ranked No. 13 by the committee. The Cougars will likely need to move up at least a spot or two to have a chance for a New Year’s bowl bid and the $4 million payday that comes with it.

— No. 12 Iowa State’s most remarkable accomplishment this season might not be beating Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time – or reaching the conference championship game if they do. It could be staying on the field in a season dominated by the pandemic. The Cyclones are one of three Big 12 teams set to finish their 10-game regular season Saturday. The others are Kansas State and Texas Tech. While the Big 12 has only had to reschedule three games so far, there are still the weekly and even daily COVID-19 issues for every team.

— Boise State’s football game at UNLV scheduled for Friday night has been canceled. The Mountain West Conference says the game will not be rescheduled. It’s the second straight cancellation for Boise State. It’s game against San Jose State last Saturday was called off just a few hours before kickoff after nine players were ruled out due to positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing that left the Broncos lacking depth at specific positions. Boise State is scheduled to play at Wyoming, while UNLV’s next game is scheduled to be at Hawaii, both on Dec. 12.

— The Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes as Nevada state officials ordered a statewide pause that includes smaller public and private gatherings. The game was slated to be the first bowl game played in Allegiant Stadium and was to feature a new matchup between the Pac-12 Conference and Southeastern Conference as part of a rotating cycle that also includes the Big Ten.

— No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of state, county and city of Pasadena COVID-19 restrictions. The Tournament of Roses says it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied. Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect this week and runs through mid-December. Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county’s lead during the pandemic.

— Vanderbilt has canceled its men’s basketball game at SMU on Tuesday, extending its pause on activities. The Commodores announced the cancellation Wednesday night, two days after pausing activities and withdrawing from a pair of games in Connecticut due to a positive test within its program.

— Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team has suspended activities and canceled games for the next two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The team canceled Thursday’s game with Adrian, Saturday’s game at Dayton and games against Defiance on Dec. 12 and 13. The next scheduled game is Dec. 19 against Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.

— Conference USA has announced a change to this weekend’s football schedule. WKU at Charlotte, which had been previously scheduled to be played on Dec. 1, has been rescheduled for Sunday at noon at Richardson Stadium. Along with this schedule addition, the FIU at Charlotte game that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. A final determination of the matchups for the last weekend of the regular season, Dec. 10-12, will be made by Sunday.

— The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group. Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols. Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

— A positive COVID-19 test has caused Boston University’s men’s hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturday’s game at Connecticut. According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel.

TRUMP-LOU HOLTZ

Trump honors football coach Holtz as ‘one of the greatest’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump calls Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” and has honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Holtz received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony Thursday.

Holtz had a 34-year coaching career that included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame. His impressive 249-132-7 career record included head coaching jobs at William & Mary, North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.

The 83-year-old Holtz has been an outspoken backer of the president and spoke at this year’s Republican National Convention.

PGA-MAYAKOBA GOLF CLASSIC

Russell Knox takes 1st-round lead in Mayakoba Golf Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and American Tom Hoge. Niemann is donating his entire prize money and $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for an eagle to help pay for a drug for his 2-month-old relative in Chile.

GOLF-IGF-SORENSTAM

Sorenstam elected president of International Golf Federation

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Annika Sorenstam has been elected president of the International Golf Federation, replacing the outgoing Peter Dawson.

Sorenstam, a 72-time winner on the LPGA Tour and former No. 1, will take up the position on Jan. 1.