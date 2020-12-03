Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

No. 8 BYU to play No. 14 Coastal Carolina; replaces Liberty

UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 BYU will play at No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday after the Chanticleers’ original opponent, No. 25 Liberty, was hit with COVID-19 issues.

Liberty said Thursday it has paused all team activities and will not play another regular-season game, but does intend to prepare for a bowl game.

The Cougars have been looking to add another game to improve their case for a major bowl bid.

Meanwhile, the Chanticleers have ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Conway, South Carolina. BYU at Coastal Carolina will start at 5:30 p.m. EST and air on ESPNU.

The 9-0 Chanticleers have already earned a spot in the Sun Belt championship game, which will be played Dec. 19, but could still be in play to earn a spot in the major bowl game as College Football Playoff selection committee’s highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion. Coastal Carolina also has one more conference game on Dec. 12 at Troy.

Independent BYU is not eligible for that spot and is ranked No. 13 by the committee. The Cougars will likely need to move up at least a spot or two to have a chance for a New Year’s six bowl bid and the $4 million payday that comes with it. The Cougars have one more game scheduled at San Diego State on Dec. 12.

In other virus-related news:

— Boise State’s football game at UNLV scheduled for Friday night has been canceled. The Mountain West Conference says the game will not be rescheduled. It’s the second straight cancellation for Boise State. It’s game against San Jose State last Saturday was called off just a few hours before kickoff after nine players were ruled out due to positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing that left the Broncos lacking depth at specific positions. Boise State is scheduled to play at Wyoming, while UNLV’s next game is scheduled to be at Hawaii, both on Dec. 12.

— The Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes as Nevada state officials ordered a statewide pause that includes smaller public and private gatherings. The game was slated to be the first bowl game played in Allegiant Stadium and was to feature a new matchup between the Pac-12 Conference and Southeastern Conference as part of a rotating cycle that also includes the Big Ten. — Vanderbilt has canceled its men’s basketball game at SMU on Tuesday, extending its pause on activities. The Commodores announced the cancellation Wednesday night, two days after pausing activities and withdrawing from a pair of games in Connecticut due to a positive test within its program.

— Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team has suspended activities and canceled games for the next two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The team canceled Thursday’s game with Adrian, Saturday’s game at Dayton and games against Defiance on Dec. 12 and 13. The next scheduled game is Dec. 19 against Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis. — Conference USA has announced a change to this weekend’s football schedule.

— WKU at Charlotte, which had been previously scheduled to be played on Dec. 1, has been re-scheduled for Sunday at noon at Richardson Stadium. Along with this schedule addition, the FIU at Charlotte game that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. A final determination of the matchups for the last weekend of the regular season, Dec. 10-12, will be made by Sunday.

TRUMP-LOU HOLTZ

Ex-coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Lou Holtz. The former college football coach is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday in a private ceremony in the Oval Office.

Holtz had a storied 34-year coaching career that included winning the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame.

His impressive 249-132-7 career record included head coaching jobs at William & Mary, North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.

The 83-year-old Holtz has been an outspoken backer of the president and spoke at this year’s Republican National Convention

F1-GROSJEAN CRASH-INVESTIGATION

Investigation opened into F1 driver Romain Grosjean’s crash

PARIS (AP) — An investigation has been opened into Formula One driver Romain Grosjean’s (groh-ZHAHN’Z) horrifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Governing body FIA says it could take up to eight weeks before the conclusions are made public.

The French driver was trapped in a burning car on Sunday when it sliced in half after penetrating a metal crash barrier and then exploded into a fireball. Grosjean was inside the cockpit of the Haas car for nearly 30 seconds. He suffered only minor burns to his hands and a sprained left ankle.

Grosjean has been discharged from a military hospital in Bahrain.