Sports

NFL-NEWS

Goodell: NFL committed to finishing regular season on time

UNDATED (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league remains committed to finishing the regular season as scheduled, despite continuing outbreaks of COVID-19.

Goodell also said on a conference call that while the NFL is considering a bubble format for the playoffs, it wouldn’t necessarily resemble what the NHL and NBA used successfully in completing their seasons. Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer, Dawn Aponte, stressed that the NFL plans to finish the schedule within the original 17-week format.

Goodell and Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, noted that a bubble concept can have many iterations.

Sills said their decisions will be “driven by what the data show,” noting that “We have adjusted our protocols nearly every week.”

In other NFL news:

— The Pittsburgh Steelers placed center Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list on just hours before kickoff of Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pouncey is the fourth Pittsburgh player to join the list in the past week. The Ravens are without more than a dozen players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram. The game, originally set for Thanksgiving night, was delayed three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.

— Quarterbacks Drew Lock and Brett Rypien (RIH’-pihn) returned to the Denver Broncos’ practice Wednesday after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list. But the Broncos decided to isolate practice squad veteran Blake Bortles. All three quarterbacks were banned from last weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints after failing to wear their masks around quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. The Broncos returned rookie receiver Kendall Hinton to their practice squad. Hinton filled in for Lock on Sunday when he completed just one of nine passes and was intercepted twice. Lock praised Hinton for his emergency QB work Sunday.

— The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie linebacker Krys Barnes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Barnes has missed three straight games since getting placed on that list Nov. 6. The undrafted free agent from UCLA has 48 tackles.

— The Cleveland Browns are dealing with another COVID-19 case after an unidentified staff member tested positive. The team closed its facility Wednesday to conduct contact tracing, which has become routine the past two weeks because of several other positive tests. The Browns are expected to practice indoors after heavy snow in the Cleveland area. They activated star defensive end Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and expect him to practice as they get ready to play at Tennessee on Sunday. Garrett missed two games after becoming infected.

— Quarterback Mike Glennon is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars even though Gardner Minshew is healthy. Coach Doug Marrone says Minshew has been cleared to practice in full after recovering from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, but he’s sticking with Glennon at Minnesota on Sunday. Glennon was solid in his first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season. He threw two touchdown passes in a 27-25 loss to Cleveland last week. He didn’t have a turnover and wasn’t sacked. It was the first time since the season opener Jacksonville played a turnover-free game.

— The Buffalo Bills are in position to get healthier for their stretch run with linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson designated to return to practice after spending time on injured reserve. Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 19. Buffalo also signed receiver Jake Kumerow off its practice squad, adding depth at the position with starter John Brown placed on IR due to an ankle injury last weekend.

— The chief executive of rugby’s world governing body is leaving his role to take up a senior position at the NFL where he will drive the next stage of its growth in Europe. The NFL says Brett Gosper will begin his new role as Head of Europe and U.K. some time next year. The league says Gosper will have “overarching responsibility for the successful execution of NFL business strategy across the U.K. and Europe, including fan growth, live games and commercial success.” Gosper has been CEO of World Rugby since 2012 and has overseen World Cups in 2015 and ’19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Virus continues to scramble college sports schedules

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan’s football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled, and the Wolverines are pausing practice until Monday. Michigan says the decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals.

The team did not meet in person the previous two days after coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests. Athletic director Warde Manuel says there’s been an increase in the number of athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and contact tracing. Michigan is 0-3 at home this season, and the Maryland game was the last scheduled home game.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— Mississippi has suspended team activities in football during the Rebels’ open date. Coach Lane Kiffin says the pause came Wednesday morning after COVID-19 test results came back. He says the team would wait on results from Wednesday’s retesting and could return to the practice field after as little as a one-day hiatus. The Rebels are off this week after the SEC shuffled the schedule. They still have games to make up against Texas A&M and LSU.

— Middle Tennessee has canceled Sunday’s home football game with UAB because of COVID-19, contact tracing and injuries inside the Blue Raiders’ program. It’s the second straight week Middle Tennessee has canceled a game. Athletic director Chris Massaro says they’re down to 49 scholarship players and would’ve been forced to play some players coming off injuries.

— Kent State’s football game at Miami of Ohio scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Golden Flashes’ program. The Mid-American Conference issued a statement saying the game has been declared a no contest. It’s the second cancellation for Miami, which had its Nov. 17 game against Ohio wiped out.

— George Mason has called off its men’s basketball game at Maryland scheduled for Friday because of what the Virginia school says is a positive COVID-19 test within the program. George Mason announced Wednesday that its team “temporarily paused activities” after the result showed up during routine testing, which happens three times a week.

— No. 17 Texas Tech has replaced a men’s basketball game that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The Red Raiders will now play Troy at home in a non-conference game Friday night. That is a night after the Red Raiders had been scheduled to play at home against St. John’s, but the Red Storm pulled out of that game earlier this week.

— No. 19 Richmond’s men’s basketball is pausing all activities and its game at College of Charleston on Wednesday night has been called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spiders program. Charleston said Tuesday it will look to reschedule with Richmond or find another opponent to make up the lost game. Richmond was coming off an upset of then-10th-ranked Kentucky this past Sunday and entered the national rankings Monday.

— St. John’s has canceled men’s basketball games scheduled for Sunday against Sacred Heart and next Tuesday versus Fordham because of positive COVID-19 tests in both those programs. Instead, the Red Storm will now host Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon at Carnesecca Arena on campus. Fans are not permitted to attend games there through at least the end of December. St. John’s was supposed to play at No. 17 Texas Tech on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle but scrapped the trip due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, the Red Storm will face BYU on Wednesday in “Bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut as part of the Roman Legends Classic.

— West Virginia says no fans will be allowed at its men’s and women’s basketball games in December, except for essential personnel and the families of players and staff, due to recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the state. The university initially had capped fan attendance at 20% of capacity at 14,000-seat WVU Coliseum, or around 2,800.

— College basketball is returning to Madison Square Garden this month. In a matchup between the past two NCAA champions, Villanova and Virginia are scheduled to square off Dec. 19 in the heart of New York City. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend The Holiday Hoops Classic. It will be the first college game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped at halftime of a March 12 quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton. Not long after that, the rest of the 2019-20 season was scuttled and the NCAA Tournament was canceled, wiping out an East Regional and the annual NIT championship slated for “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

NBA SCHEDULE

Lakers-Clippers, Durant-Warriors set for NBA opening night

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his Brooklyn debut against his former Golden State teammates before the Lakers begin their title defense in an all-Los Angeles matchup with the Clippers in the NBA’s Dec. 22 opening-night doubleheader.

The Lakers will be back in action against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 as one of five games on the Christmas lineup.

The NBA announced the national TV schedule for the first three nights of the season on Wednesday. The complete schedule for the first half of the season, shortened to 72 games because of the coronavirus, will be released Friday.

The opening-night games on TNT will be played without fans in the arenas, as both New York and Los Angeles are prevented from having them because of virus restrictions.

Though the 2019-20 season didn’t end until October, the NBA’s hurry to start the 2020-21 campaign allows it to play on Christmas, when it traditionally draws some of its strongest viewership.

The schedule on ESPN and ABC that day: New Orleans at Eastern Conference champion Miami, Golden State at Milwaukee, Brooklyn at Boston, Dallas at the Lakers, and the Clippers at Denver.

OBIT-RAFER JOHNSON

Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died Wednesday. He was 86.

He died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, according to family friend Michael Roth. No cause of death was announced.

Johnson was among the world’s greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year.

His Olympic career included carrying the U.S. flag at the 1960 Games and lighting the torch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to open the 1984 Games. Johnson set world records in the decathlon three different times amid a fierce rivalry with his UCLA teammate C.K. Yang of Taiwan and Vasily Kuznetsov of the former Soviet Union.

On June 5, 1968, Johnson was working on Kennedy’s presidential campaign when the Democratic candidate was shot in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Johnson joined former NFL star Rosey Grier and journalist George Plimpton in apprehending Sirhan Sirhan moments after he shot Kennedy, who died the next day.