Louisville puts streak on line vs UNCG

UNC Greensboro (1-1) vs. Louisville (4-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against UNC Greensboro. UNC Greensboro fell 75-67 to Winthrop in its last outing. Louisville is coming off a 75-54 win at home over Western Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, Hayden Koval and Kaleb Hunter have combined to account for 60 percent of all Spartans scoring this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Carlik Jones has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has scored 77.8 points per game and allowed 58 over its four-game home winning streak.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SoCon teams.

