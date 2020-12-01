Conference play starts for NM, Boise State

Sports

New Mexico (0-0, 0-0) vs. Boise State (1-1, 0-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Boise State meet in the first MWC game of the season for both teams. Boise State is coming off an 86-55 win in Fort Worth over Sam Houston State on Sunday. New Mexico went 19-14 last year and finished seventh in the MWC.

SUPER SENIORS: Boise State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Shaver Jr., Derrick Alston Jr., Mladen Armus and Abu Kigab have combined to account for 67 percent of all Broncos scoring this season.SHARPSHOOTING SHAVER JR.: Through two games, Boise State’s Marcus Shaver Jr. has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST YEAR: These MWC foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com