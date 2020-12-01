BG faces WCU

Sports

Bowling Green (2-1) vs. Western Carolina (3-1)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green and Western Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . Bowling Green needed overtime to beat Appalachian State by two points on the road in its last outing. Western Carolina is coming off a 96-58 home win against Piedmont in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green’s Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 60 percent of all Falcons points this season.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 94.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Catamounts have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.

