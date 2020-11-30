VCU faces Penn State

Sports

VCU (2-1) vs. Penn State (1-0)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Penn State both look to put winning streaks together .

STEPPING UP: .NAH’SHON IS A FORCE: Nah’Shon Hyland has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. VCU went 10-3 against teams outside its conference, while Penn State went 10-1 in such games.

