NC A&T pays visit to CSU

NC A&T (1-2) vs. Charleston Southern (0-2)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T plays Charleston Southern in an early season matchup. NC A&T easily beat Chicago State by 30 in its last outing. Charleston Southern lost 60-50 on the road to Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, Tyrone Lyons and Blake Harris have collectively accounted for 35 percent of all Aggies scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for eight field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Charleston Southern has held opposing teams to only 44 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.

