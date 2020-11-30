Howard plays host to La Salle

Sports

La Salle (0-2) vs. Howard (0-3)

Burr Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Howard look to bounce back from losses. La Salle fell 62-51 at St. Peter’s on Friday. Howard lost 84-70 to George Mason on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This game represents a Washington D.C. homecoming for Explorers sophomore Ayinde Hikim, who has averaged eight points and 4.5 assists this season. Jhamir Brickus and Christian Ray have helped Hikim with leadership duties, as Brickus has averaged 10.5 points while Ray has put up 8.5 points and four rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Steve Settle III and Kyle Foster, who have combined to score 22.3 points per outing.SOLID STEVE: Settle has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard is rated second among MEAC teams with an average of 73 points per game.

