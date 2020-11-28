Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 6 Florida tops Kentucky

UNDATED (AP) — Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and sixth-ranked Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 in the Swamp. It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a vicious hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target. Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow (TEE’-boh) and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (WUR’-fuhl) is ahead of him.

In other Top 25 games:

— Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a 27-11 win over Maryland. The Hoosiers improved to 5-1 with their fourth consecutive home win. Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for Indiana. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle replaced the injured Michael Penix (PEH’-nihks) Jr.

— Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 21 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 50-44. Jackson had 36 carries in part because Oklahoma State’s top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards. Oklahoma State remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game despite giving up 639 yards.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Johnson, Steward help No. 9 Duke beat Coppin State 81-71

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State 81-71 in the delayed season opener for both teams. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left.

Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points for the Eagles, who made 10 3-pointers and scored 28 points off turnovers.

NFL-NEWS

Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, ending the team’s attempt to replicate the success the two enjoyed in New England. Detroit was routed at home by Houston on Thanksgiving and shut out in its previous game.

Detroit was 6-10 under Patricia in 2018 and won just three games last year. The Lions are 4-7 this season.

In other NFL news:

— A person with knowledge of the situation tells the Associated Press that Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, his backup Brett Rypien and practice squad member Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field Saturday. The person says the three were sent home over concerns about their contact with QB Jeff Driskel, who is infected with COVID-19. The source confirmed a report by KUSA-TV in Denver that the three QBs were pulled out of practice before it ended Saturday.

— The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday after the rookie was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID when Indianapolis as Indy hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead. Coach Frank Reich (ryk) has ruled out two other starters — center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Bobby Okereke.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets due to a thumb injury. The move means Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely make his first start since Miami’s Oct. 18 win over the Jets. The Dolphins have elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster to reinforce depth at the position.

— The Tennessee Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and cornerback Tye Smith from injured reserve which allows Kern to punt Sunday in Indianapolis in a showdown for the top of the AFC South with the Colts. Linebacker David Long is off the reserve/COVID-19 list but cornerback Chris Jackson now on the list and long snapper Matt Overton was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed running back James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a rescheduled game currently set for next Tuesday night. Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list. The Steelers are also down two coaches due to what the club called an “illness.”

— Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will handle Wilson’s duties on Sunday against the Falcons. The Raiders currently have three players on the COVID-19 list: running back Theo Riddick, tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.

— The Arizona Cardinals say the general public won’t be permitted to attend the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 6. The Cardinals have slowly increased capacity during the season and 4,200 fans were allowed at the team’s last two home games, but reversed course amid rising coronavirus cases.

— Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will handle game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends tomorrow in Jacksonville, a first in team history for a female. She will fill in for coach Drew Petzing, who didn’t travel to Florida with the team after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child. Brownson is one of a handful of female coaches currently working in the NFL. Her normal duties stretch across Cleveland’s entire coaching staff.

— Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tyrique McGhee has been suspended without pay for two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. McGhee has been on the Rams practice squad all season. He signed with the team during the spring as an undrafted free agent. He is eligible to return following the Rams’ Week 13 game at Arizona on Dec. 6.

— The New Orleans Saints have placed starting left tackle Terron Armstead on their COVID-19 reserve list. That leaves Armstead ineligible for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver. The Saints also have ruled out return specialist Deonte Harris after being listed as questionable because of neck injury that kept him out of practice this past week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA gives teams health protocols for season

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is telling teams that players who test positive for the coronavirus this season may have to miss nearly two weeks in some instances before being allowed to return to the court.

That, according to a 63,000-word document that explained some of the health and safety protocols for the looming season. Preseason games begin Dec. 11 and regular-season contests start Dec. 22.

The document still needs to be ratified by the league and the National Basketball Players Association. All players who will be part of training camp need to begin a testing program by Monday. Teams can begin holding mandated group workouts sometime between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.

Players, coaches and other key staff are expected to be tested daily in most cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILLIES-REVENUE LOSS

AP source: Phillies lost $145 million during pandemic season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the Philadelphia Phillies’ finances says the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially released the figures. The Phillies are searching for a general manager to replace Matt Klentak and face important decisions regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Both players are free agents, and Phillies managing partner John Middleton said last month the league’s economic climate will impact the team’s ability to spend money in the offseason.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Virus-related cancellations mount

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State says it is not clear when the Buckeyes can get back on field as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Also, Florida State had a home football game postponed on the day it was to be played for the second straight week.

The cancellation leaves the Big Ten’s best team precariously close to being ineligible to play for the conference title. Conference rules require teams to play at least six games in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. The minimum could drop if the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams falls below six.

The third-ranked Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Michigan State next Saturday.

In other virus-related college football news:

— For the second straight week, Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was scheduled to be played. The Atlantic Coast Conference called off Saturday night’s game against Virginia because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. Florida State athletic director David Coburn said after one positive test on Friday night, contact tracing — along with previous opt outs and injuries — left the team with only 44 scholarship players and some position groups “almost entirely depleted.”

— The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday afternoon’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program. The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff. The game was to have featured two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play. It could have been a key decider in the race for a spot in the conference championship game. The conference said the game would be declared a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule.

— Middle Tennessee canceled its home football game against Florida Atlantic due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injuries inside the Blue Raiders. No makeup date has been set yet. Middle Tennessee will be working with Conference USA for rescheduling a game between teams that have played each other every season since 2003.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT-FEMALE KICKER

Vanderbilt goalkeeper is first woman to play in Power 5 game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0.

Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half.

Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it. She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers rarely allowed the Commodores to cross midfield. Larry Rountree rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

F1-BAHRAIN GP

Hamilton takes pole position for Bahrain GP and 98th in F1

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.

The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time of 1 minute, 27.264 seconds under the floodlights. He finished about .3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and around .4 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

BOX–TYSON-JONES

Tyson, Jones fight

LOS ANGELES — Mike Tyson returns to the ring after a 15-year absence to face Roy Jones Jr. in a pay-per-view exhibition at Staples Center. Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are a long way from their primes in this sparring match of eight two-minute rounds. The Main event starts about 11:45 p.m. eastern.