Sports

NFL-NEWS

Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, ending the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.

Saturday’s moves came as Detroit lost consecutive games for the third time this season, collapsing in a 41-25 loss to Houston at home on Thursday after getting shut out for the first time in 11 years in its previous game at Carolina. The setbacks dropped Patricia to 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons and Quinn’s mark fell 12 games under .500 over five seasons.

Quinn, who was part of the Patriots’ personnel department for 16 years, was given his first shot to run an NFL front office in January of 2016. He retained coach Jim Caldwell and Detroit reached the playoffs, but fired Caldwell the next season. Patricia had spent 14 seasons on Belichick’s staff, including six as defensive coordinator, when Quinn gave him his first head coaching job.

Detroit was 6-10 under Patricia in 2018 and won just three games last year. The Lions are 4-7 this season.

In other NFL news:

— The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday after the rookie was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID when Indianapolis as Indy hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead. Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner went on the COVID list earlier this week and defensive end Denico Autry has not yet been activated after going on the COVID list last week. Autry leads the Colts with six sacks. Coach Frank Reich (ryk) also has ruled out two other starters — center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Bobby Okereke.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. He hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice Wednesday and was limited in subsequent workouts this week. The move means Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely make his first start since Miami’s Oct. 18 win over the Jets. The veteran came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled. The Dolphins have elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster to reinforce depth at the position.

— The Tennessee Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and cornerback Tye Smith from injured reserve. Linebacker David Long also is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That will allow Kern to punt Sunday in Indianapolis in a showdown for the top of the AFC South with the Colts. The Titans also placed cornerback Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list among a flurry of moves Saturday. Tennessee signed long snapper Matt Overton to the active roster from the practice squad as he prepares to play his fourth straight game.

— The Denver Broncos reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday and returned to work a day after canceling practice following back-to-back days with positive test results. Quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive Thursday and kick returner Deontae Spencer tested positive Friday. Spencer’s infection prompted Broncos coach Vic Fangio to cancel Friday’s practice even though the NFL gave Denver permission to practice. Fangio said Saturday there were no new COVID-19 cases and the team resumed on-field preparations for its game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

— Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will handle game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends tomorrow in Jacksonville, a first in team history for a female. She will fill in for coach Drew Petzing, who didn’t travel to Florida with the team after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child. Brownson is one of a handful of female coaches currently working in the NFL. Her normal duties stretch across Cleveland’s entire coaching staff. Earlier this week, Stefanski, who broke in with Minnesota in a role similar to Brownson’s, praised her ability to juggle an ever-changing schedule this week because of COVID-19 issues. The team had to close its facility three times due to players testing positive.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virus-related cancellations mount

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State officials say they’re not sure when the football team can practice again because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases that forced cancellation of Saturday’s game at Illinois. Dr. Jim Borchers, the team physician, says Friday’s decision to call off the game came as the numbers increased. But he says the number of cases didn’t meet the threshold that would have forced a seven-day pause of team activities.

The cancellation leaves the Big Ten’s best team precariously close to being ineligible to play for the conference title. Conference rules require teams to play at least six games in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. The minimum could drop if the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams falls below six.

The third-ranked Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Michigan State next Saturday.

In other virus-related college football news:

— For the second straight week, Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was scheduled to be played. The Atlantic Coast Conference has called off Saturday night’s game against Virginia because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. Florida State athletic director David Coburn said after one positive test on Friday night, contact tracing — along with previous opt outs and injuries — left the team with only 44 scholarship players and some position groups “almost entirely depleted.” Last week, Florida State’s game against Clemson was called off a few hours before a noon start because medical personnel from each school could not agree on whether it was safe to proceed.

— The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday afternoon’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program. The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff. The game was to have featured two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play. It could have been a key decider in the race for a spot in the conference championship game. The conference said the game would be declared a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule.

— Middle Tennessee canceled its home football game against Florida Atlantic due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injuries inside the Blue Raiders. No makeup date has been set yet. Middle Tennessee will be working with Conference USA for rescheduling a game between teams that have played each other every season since 2003.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT-FEMALE KICKER

Vanderbilt goalkeeper is first woman to play in Power 5 game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game as she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri Saturday.

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack.

Fuller didn’t get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.

F1-BAHRAIN GP

Hamilton takes pole position for Bahrain GP and 98th in F1

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.

The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time of 1 minute, 27.264 seconds under the floodlights. He finished about .3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and around .4 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

This is the 15th of 17 races in the coronavirus-shortened season, with another race to follow in Bahrain next Sunday before the campaign concludes in Abu Dhabi.