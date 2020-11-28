Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 6 Florida tops Kentucky

UNDATED (AP) — Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and sixth-ranked Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 in the Swamp. It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a vicious hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target. Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow (TEE’-boh) and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (WUR’-fuhl) is ahead of him.

In other Top 25 games:

— Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a 27-11 win over Maryland. The Hoosiers improved to 5-1 with their fourth consecutive home win. Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for Indiana. The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle replaced the injured Michael Penix (PEH’-nihks) Jr.

— Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns and No. 21 Oklahoma State bounced back from a loss to rival Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 50-44. Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards. Oklahoma State remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game despite giving up 639 yards.

NFL-NEWS

Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, ending the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.

Saturday’s moves came as Detroit lost consecutive games for the third time this season, collapsing in a 41-25 loss to Houston at home on Thursday after getting shut out for the first time in 11 years in its previous game at Carolina. The setbacks dropped Patricia to 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons and Quinn’s mark fell 12 games under .500 over five seasons.

Quinn, who was part of the Patriots’ personnel department for 16 years, was given his first shot to run an NFL front office in January of 2016. He retained coach Jim Caldwell and Detroit reached the playoffs, but Quinn fired Caldwell the next season. He brought in Patricia, who had spent 14 seasons on Belichick’s staff, including six as defensive coordinator.

Detroit was 6-10 under Patricia in 2018 and won just three games last year. The Lions are 4-7 this season.

In other NFL news:

— The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday after the rookie was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID when Indianapolis as Indy hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead. Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner went on the COVID list earlier this week and defensive end Denico Autry has not yet been activated after going on the COVID list last week. Coach Frank Reich (ryk) also has ruled out two other starters — center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Bobby Okereke.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. He hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice Wednesday and was limited in subsequent workouts this week. The move means Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely make his first start since Miami’s Oct. 18 win over the Jets. The veteran came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled. The Dolphins have elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster to reinforce depth at the position.

— The Tennessee Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and cornerback Tye Smith from injured reserve. Linebacker David Long also is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That will allow Kern to punt Sunday in Indianapolis in a showdown for the top of the AFC South with the Colts. The Titans also placed cornerback Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list among a flurry of moves Saturday. Tennessee signed long snapper Matt Overton to the active roster from the practice squad as he prepares to play his fourth straight game.

— The Denver Broncos reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday and returned to work a day after canceling practice following back-to-back days with positive test results. Quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive Thursday and kick returner Deontae Spencer tested positive Friday. The team has resumed on-field preparations for its game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

— Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons. The team said Saturday that Wilson will miss the game at Atlanta. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will handle Wilson’s duties on Sunday against the Falcons. The Raiders currently have three players on the COVID-19 list: running back Theo Riddick, tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.

— The Arizona Cardinals say the general public won’t be permitted to attend the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 6. The Cardinals have slowly increased capacity during the season and 4,200 fans were allowed at the team’s last two home games, but reversed course amid rising coronavirus cases. A small number of spectators will be allowed for the game against the Rams, including family members of Cardinals players and staff. The team says it will consult with state health officials before deciding if fans will be allowed at the final two home games of the season on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.

— Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will handle game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends tomorrow in Jacksonville, a first in team history for a female. She will fill in for coach Drew Petzing, who didn’t travel to Florida with the team after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child. Brownson is one of a handful of female coaches currently working in the NFL. Her normal duties stretch across Cleveland’s entire coaching staff.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA gives teams health protocols for season

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is telling teams that players who test positive for the coronavirus this season may have to miss nearly two weeks in some instances before being allowed to return to the court.

That revelation was one of many in a 63,000-word document, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press that explained some of the health and safety protocols for the looming season. Preseason games begin Dec. 11 and regular-season contests start Dec. 22.

The document still needs to be ratified by the league and the National Basketball Players Association, but at least provides some sort of blueprint for the start of training camps in the coming days. All players who will be part of training camp need to begin a testing program by Monday — many were expected to start it Saturday — and teams can begin holding mandated group workouts sometime between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.

Players, coaches and other key staff are expected to be tested daily in most cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virus-related cancellations mount

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State officials say they’re not sure when the football team can practice again because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases that forced cancellation of Saturday’s game at Illinois. Dr. Jim Borchers, the team physician, says Friday’s decision to call off the game came as the numbers increased. But he says the number of cases didn’t meet the threshold that would have forced a seven-day pause of team activities.

The cancellation leaves the Big Ten’s best team precariously close to being ineligible to play for the conference title. Conference rules require teams to play at least six games in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. The minimum could drop if the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams falls below six.

The third-ranked Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Michigan State next Saturday.

In other virus-related college football news:

— For the second straight week, Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was scheduled to be played. The Atlantic Coast Conference has called off Saturday night’s game against Virginia because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. Florida State athletic director David Coburn said after one positive test on Friday night, contact tracing — along with previous opt outs and injuries — left the team with only 44 scholarship players and some position groups “almost entirely depleted.” Last week, Florida State’s game against Clemson was called off a few hours before a noon start because medical personnel from each school could not agree on whether it was safe to proceed.

— The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday afternoon’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program. The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff. The game was to have featured two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play. It could have been a key decider in the race for a spot in the conference championship game. The conference said the game would be declared a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule.

— Middle Tennessee canceled its home football game against Florida Atlantic due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injuries inside the Blue Raiders. No makeup date has been set yet. Middle Tennessee will be working with Conference USA for rescheduling a game between teams that have played each other every season since 2003.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT-FEMALE KICKER

Vanderbilt goalkeeper is first woman to play in Power 5 game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game as she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri Saturday.

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack.

Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.

F1-BAHRAIN GP

Hamilton takes pole position for Bahrain GP and 98th in F1

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.

The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time of 1 minute, 27.264 seconds under the floodlights. He finished about .3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and around .4 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

des in Abu Dhabi.