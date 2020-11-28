Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Saban to sit out Iron Bowl…Trevor Lawrence returns for what could be final home game

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama hosts No. 22 Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl, which will have a different feel in this pandemic year with just 20,000 people in Bryant-Denny Stadium. This game won’t be the usual regular-season finale for the teams. And Alabama will be without coach Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID -19 on Wednesday and had mild symptoms.

A win keeps Alabama squarely on the path toward the Southeastern Championship game and a potential playoff shot. It’s also the toughest remaining regular-season test for the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers have shaken off an embarrassing loss to South Carolina. Auburn has a chance to remake its season completely if it can win this game and next week against No. 5 Texas A&M. An Iron Bowl win alone would go a long way, too.

Clemson is getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back for what could be his last chance to play at home when the fourth-ranked Tigers host Pittsburgh. Lawrence hasn’t played since Oct. 24 against Syracuse, the week before he tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence missed games against Boston College and No. 2 Notre Dame. The Tigers then had a week off before last Saturday’s game at Florida State was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.

Third-ranked Ohio State’s game at Illinois has been canceled because the Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week. Friday’s decision to call off the game came about seven hours after Ohio State announced coach Ryan Day tested positive and wouldn’t travel with the team to Champaign, Illinois. The cancellation leaves the Big Ten’s best team precariously close to being ineligible to play for the conference title. Conference rules require teams to play at least six game in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. The minimum could drop if the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams falls below six.

F1-BAHRAIN GP

Hamilton takes pole position for Bahrain GP and 98th in F1

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.

The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time of 1 minute, 27.264 seconds under the floodlights. He finished about .3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and around .4 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

This is the 15th of 17 races in the coronavirus-shortened season, with another race to follow in Bahrain next Sunday before the campaign concludes in Abu Dhabi.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOBSLED

Olympic test event in China called off amid travel concerns

UNDATED (AP) — Another test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics has been called off. Bobsled and skeleton officials on Saturday canceled plans to have a training week and World Cup race on a newly built track to end this year’s sliding season.

The decision comes just days after luge officials also canceled that sport’s season-ending World Cup and training week on the track built in Yanqing.

The reason, in both cases, was the same: ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China about a year ago.

FIGURE SKATING-NHK TROPHY

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Yuma Kagiyama has won the men’s title at the NHK Trophy, the final event of the figure skating Grand Prix series. Kazuki Tomono was second, followed by Lucas Tsuyoshi Honda. Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who has asthma, did not compete.

Kaori Sakamoto produced a near-flawless free skate to win the women’s NHK Trophy. Wakaba Higuchi, the 2018 world silver medalist, was second and Rino Matsuike was third.

Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto won the ice dance gold.

The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final that was to be held as an Olympic test event on Dec. 10-13 in Beijing has been postponed. The Grand Prix events in Canada and France were canceled due to COVID-19.