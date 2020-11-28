Sports

Saban to sit out Iron Bowl…Trevor Lawrence returns for what could be final home game

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama hosts No. 22 Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl, which will have a different feel in this pandemic year with just 20,000 people in Bryant-Denny Stadium. This game won’t be the usual regular-season finale for the teams. And Alabama will be without coach Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID -19 on Wednesday and had mild symptoms.

A win keeps Alabama squarely on the path toward the Southeastern Championship game and a potential playoff shot. It’s also the toughest remaining regular-season test for the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers have shaken off an embarrassing loss to South Carolina. Auburn has a chance to remake its season completely if it can win this game and next week against No. 5 Texas A&M. An Iron Bowl win alone would go a long way, too.

Clemson is getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back for what could be his last chance to play at home when the fourth-ranked Tigers host Pittsburgh. Lawrence hasn’t played since Oct. 24 against Syracuse, the week before he tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence missed games against Boston College and No. 2 Notre Dame. The Tigers then had a week off before last Saturday’s game at Florida State was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.

Virus-related cancellations mount

UNDATED (AP) — For the second straight week, Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was scheduled to be played.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has called off Saturday night’s game against Virginia because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program.

Florida State athletic director David Coburn said after one positive test on Friday night, contact tracing — along with previous opt outs and injuries — left the team with only 44 scholarship players and some position groups “almost entirely depleted.”

Last week, Florida State’s game against Clemson was called off a few hours before a noon start because medical personnel from each school could not agree on whether it was safe to proceed. Clemson wanted to play after a player who traveled with the team to Tallahassee, Florida, tested positive, but Florida State officials did not want to go ahead with the game.

Among other Saturday games called off:

— Third-ranked Ohio State’s game at Illinois was canceled because the Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week. Friday’s decision came about seven hours after Ohio State announced coach Ryan Day tested positive and wouldn’t travel with the team to Champaign, Illinois. The cancellation leaves the Big Ten’s best team precariously close to being ineligible to play for the conference title. Conference rules require teams to play at least six game in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. The minimum could drop if the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams falls below six.

— The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday afternoon’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program. The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff. The game was to have featured two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play. It could have been a key decider in the race for a spot in the conference championship game. The conference said the game would be declared a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule.

— Middle Tennessee canceled its home football game against Florida Atlantic due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injuries inside the Blue Raiders. No makeup date has been set yet. Middle Tennessee will be working with Conference USA for rescheduling a game between teams that have played each other every season since 2003.

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will handle game-day duties with tight ends

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will handle game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends on Sunday in Jacksonville, a first in team history for a female.

Brownson, who was hired by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shortly after he came to Cleveland earlier this year, will fill in for coach Drew Petzing. He did not travel to Florida with the team after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child on Saturday.

Brownson is one of a handful of female coaches currently working in the NFL. Her normal duties stretch across Cleveland’s entire coaching staff.

Earlier this week, Stefanski, who broke in with Minnesota in a role similar to Brownson’s, praised her ability to juggle an ever-changing schedule this week because of COVID-19 issues. The team had to close its facility three times due to players testing positive.

Hamilton takes pole position for Bahrain GP and 98th in F1

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.

The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time of 1 minute, 27.264 seconds under the floodlights. He finished about .3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and around .4 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

This is the 15th of 17 races in the coronavirus-shortened season, with another race to follow in Bahrain next Sunday before the campaign concludes in Abu Dhabi.

Olympic test event in China called off amid travel concerns

UNDATED (AP) — Another test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics has been called off. Bobsled and skeleton officials on Saturday canceled plans to have a training week and World Cup race on a newly built track to end this year’s sliding season.

The decision comes just days after luge officials also canceled that sport’s season-ending World Cup and training week on the track built in Yanqing.

The reason, in both cases, was the same: ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China about a year ago.