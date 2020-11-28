Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Irish, Cyclones win

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame remains unbeaten, while Iowa State continues to top the Big 12 football standings.

Ian Book threw for 279 yards and a score and ran for 48 yards as the second-ranked Irish shut down No. 25 North Carolina, 31-17. Receiver Ben Skowronek (skoh-RAH’-nehk) got Notre Dame its first lead with a 13-yard run around the right side midway through the third quarter.

Kyren (KY’-rehn) Williams ran for 124 yards, including a 47-yarder with about 5½ minutes left, before the Irish improved to 9-0.

Fifteenth-ranked Iowa State stayed atop its league standings with a 23-20 triumph over No. 20 Texas. Breece Hall scored on a three-yard run with 1:25 remaining before the Cyclones survived a last-minute drive engineered by Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Oregon State authored a major stunner by knocking off a Top-10 squad.

Backup quarterback Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give the Beavers a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon. Nolan reached the end zone on his first college snap after replacing the injured Tristan Gebbia.

Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns to help Oregon State end Oregon’s seven-game winning streak.

Gebbia threw for 263 years and a score and had a touchdown run.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OHIO STATE POSTPONED

Buckeyes-Illini canceled

UNDATED (AP) — Third-ranked Ohio State’s game at Illinois on Saturday has been canceled because the Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week.

Friday’s decision came about seven hours after Ohio State announced coach Ryan Day tested positive and wouldn’t travel with the team to Champaign, Illinois.

The cancelation leaves the Big Ten’s best team precariously close to being ineligible to play for the conference title. Conference rules require teams to play at least six game in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. The minimum could drop if the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams falls below six.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Dons stun Cavs

UNDATED (AP) — Unranked San Francisco has pulled off the first major upset of the men’s college basketball season.

Jamaree Bouyea (jah-MAH’-ree BOO’-ee-ay) scored 19 points and San Francisco used a late 8-0 run to stun fourth-ranked Virginia, 61-60.

Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm (TAH’-vee YUR’-kah-tam) had two big 3-pointers in the second half for the Dons, who entered the game as 15 ½-point underdogs.

A jumper by Sam Hauser put the Cavaliers ahead 54-53 with 3:42 left, but that would be their last lead of the game. Hauser missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds left to seal it for San Francisco.

In other Top-25 men’s basketball action:

— Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) delivered 28 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga cruised to a 90-67 rout of Auburn. Timme shot 11-for-16 from the field before leaving the game for good with about eight minutes remaining. Corey Kispert nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, while Jalen Suggs added 12 with six assists.

— Luka Garza scored 41 points on 14 of 15 shooting in fifth-ranked Iowa’s 103-76 pounding of Southern. Garza had 36 of his points on 12 of 12 from the field by halftime, allowing the Hawkeyes to take a 58-35 lead. He’s scored at least 20 points in 18 consecutive games.

— Christian Braun poured in 30 points as sixth-ranked Kansas bounced back from Thursday’s loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, defeating Saint Joseph’s, 94-72. Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds after a subpar performance against the Zags. Jalen Wilson had 14 for the Jayhawks, who trailed by two early in the second half before reeling off a 21-6 run.

— Micah Potter contributed 19 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 15 as No. 7 Wisconsin overwhelmed Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 92-58. The 2-0 Badgers raced out to a 25-0 lead and hit 10 of their first 13 shots. Nate Reuvers (REE’-vurz) added 14 points and Aleem Ford 10 for Wisconsin.

— Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) cracked the 20-point mark for the third time in as many games, finishing with 24 to send eighth-ranked Illinois to a 77-75 victory against Ohio. Dosunmu has furnished 74 points in helping the Illini get off to a 3-0 start. He hit two free throws that put Illinois ahead, 76-75 with two seconds left.

— Mac McClung scored 18 points and fellow transfer Marcus Santos-Silva just missed another double-double as No. 14 Texas Tech ripped Sam Houston State, 84-52. Santos-Silva had 12 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes while helping the Red Raiders shoot 50% from the field.

— No. 15 West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky, 70-64. Derek Culver scored 15 points for the Mountaineers, who trailed 45-35 with 15:37 to play.

— No. 17 Houston beat Boise State, 68-58 behind 25 points and eight boards from Quentin Grimes. He was 9 of 15 from the floor after scoring eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in an opening victory over Lamar on Wednesday.

— Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard hit 3-pointers early in triple overtime before UCLA held off Pepperdine, 107-98. Chris Smith added a three-point play to finish with 26 points and help the 22nd-rated Bruins overcome Colbey Ross’ 33 points.

— Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 30 points and Jacob Young finished with 24 points and seven assists as 24th-ranked Rutgers beat Fairleigh Dickinson, 96-75. Harper was 11-of-16 shooting overall, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

COVID-19 outbreak pushes Steelers-Ravens to next Tuesday

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ bout with a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to postpone the team’s trip to Pittsburgh for a second time.

The league has announced that the game has been postponed from Sunday to Tuesday night after it was originally slated for Thanksgiving night.

Additional positive tests have forced the Ravens to prepare virtually all week. Those tests include quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Broncos canceled practice Friday and held meetings remotely after another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that kick returner Deontae Spencer is the player who tested positive.

— The Rams have canceled practice after two members of the organization received COVID test results that require further testing. The Rams didn’t disclose the identities or jobs of the two people who received the questionable test results, which were discovered Thursday night.

NFL-INJURIES

Trubisky to start for Bears

UNDATED (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week, but coach Matt Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. Foles couldn’t practice on Friday, but Nagy says he could serve as the backup this weekend as Chicago looks to end a four-game skid.

In other NFL injury news:

— Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the winless Jets on Sunday against the Dolphins. Coach Adam Gase made the announcement Friday after Darnold’s injured right shoulder progressed throughout the week. Gase says barring any setbacks Darnold will be back under center to try to lead the 0-10 Jets to their elusive first win.

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule (rool) says he expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to return to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Vikings, However, Rhule is “pessimistic” about running back Christian McCaffrey’s chances of playing because of a shoulder injury.

— Bills head coach Sean McDermott says starting left guard Cody Ford will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered in practice this week. Buffalo also ruled out receiver John Brown for Sunday’s game against the Chargers due to a knee issue.

— Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice. He would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.

WOMEN’S SOCCER-US-NETHERLANDS

US women beat Netherlands in World Cup rematch

BREDA, Netherlands (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored against the Netherlands again as the U.S. women’s soccer team won a rematch of last year’s World Cup final, 2-0.

Kristie Mewis scored in her first appearance for the United States in six years.

The Americans hadn’t played in 261 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FEMALE KICKER

Woman set to play football for Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A women’s soccer player will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt’s sideline Saturday. Sarah Fuller is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri.

The senior from Wylie, Texas, made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994.