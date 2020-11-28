UMass Lowell squares up against Ohio State

Sports

UMass Lowell (1-1) vs. Ohio State (1-0)

Covelli Center, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays Ohio State in an early season matchup.

LEADING THE WAY: .NOEL IS A FORCE: Obadiah Noel has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: Ohio State got the 76-56 win over UMass Lowell when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.4 points per game last year. The Buckeyes offense scored 75.6 points per contest on their way to a 10-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. UMass Lowell went 5-9 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

