Providence, Indiana meet in Maui Invitational

Indiana (1-0) vs. Providence (1-0)

Maui Invitational , Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is preparing to take on Providence in the Maui Invitational. Providence earned a 97-56 win over Fairfield in its most recent game, while Indiana won easily 89-59 against Tennessee Tech in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Indiana went 10-1 against programs outside its conference, while Providence went 7-6 in such games.

