Louisville squares off against Prairie View

Prairie View (1-1) vs. Louisville (2-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View and Louisville both look to put winning streaks together . Prairie View won 64-61 over Evansville in its last outing. Louisville is coming off a 71-70 win at home over Seton Hall in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Louisville’s Carlik Jones has averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists while Samuell Williamson has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Panthers, Jawaun Daniels has averaged 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while D’Rell Roberts has put up 13 points.DOMINANT DANIELS: Daniels has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View is rated second among SWAC teams with an average of 65 points per game.

