T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Hall’s late TD lifts No. 15 Iowa State over No. 20 Texas

UNDATED (AP) — Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12 with a 23-20 victory Friday. The Cyclones have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga past Auburn 90-67

UNDATED (AP) — Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn 90-67 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists. Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn, which is replacing five starters from last season.

A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m.

In other Top 25 games Friday:

— Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and San Francisco pulled the biggest upset of the young college basketball season, using a late 8-0 run to beat No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in the Homelight Classic. Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for the Dons, who were playing their third game in three days. Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia, which was a 15 1/2-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

— Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh dah-SOO’-moo) Scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio 77-75. It was Cockburn’s 15th double-double in 35 games for Illinois. Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio. Ben Vander Plas added 20 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12 for the Bobcats. Illinois trailed by four points with less than two minutes remaining but got key 3-pointers from Dosunmu and Da’Monte Williams. Wilson gave Ohio a one-point lead with 7.9 seconds left, but Dosunmu put Illinois back on top when he sank two free throws with 2 seconds remaining.

— Derek Culver scored 15 points and No. 15 West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky 70-64 and win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Culver was named MVP of the tournament. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers. Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points to lead Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers led 45-35 with 15:37 remaining and 50-41 with 14 minutes left before West Virginia went on a 24-5 run. Sam McNeil’s 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining gave the Mountaineers a 64-55 lead, their largest of the game.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

COVID-19 outbreak pushes Steelers-Ravens to next Tuesday

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ bout with a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to postpone the team’s trip to Pittsburgh for a second time.

The league announced Friday the 6-4 Ravens will play the 10-0 Steelers on Tuesday night. The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, then moved to Sunday afternoon after an initial wave of players on the Ravens tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Additional positive tests, a group that reportedly includes Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, have forced the Ravens to prepare virtually all week.

The postponement forced the NFL to move Dallas’ visit to Baltimore next week from Thursday to Monday, Dec. 7. The Steelers will now have a short week to prepare for a visit from 4-7 Washington on Dec. 6.

The game — if it happens — will be the second Tuesday game played in the NFL this season. Tennessee played at Buffalo on Tuesday, Oct. 13 following the Titans’ bout with COVID-19 in early October forced a reshuffling of the schedule that included moving Pittsburgh’s visit to Tennessee from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Denver Broncos canceled practice Friday and held meetings remotely after another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that kick returner Deontae Spencer is the player who tested positive. It’s the third time this season the Broncos have had to scrap practice because of the coronavirus. And it comes a day after No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos are planning to return to practice Saturday to continue preparations for their game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

— The Los Angeles Rams have canceled practice after two members of the organization received COVID test results that require further testing. The team says they held meetings virtually Friday “out of an abundance of caution.” The Rams didn’t disclose the identities or jobs of the two people who received the questionable test results, which were discovered Thursday night. The Rams announced two weeks ago that an unidentified player had tested positive for COVID. Three practice squad players went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams lead the NFC West and host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

NFL-INJURIES

Trubisky to start for Bears

UNDATED (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but coach Matt Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky. The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak. Nagy said it’s still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.

In other NFL injury news:

— Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Adam Gase made the announcement Friday after Darnold’s injured right shoulder progressed throughout the week. Gase says barring any setbacks Darnold will be back under center to try to lead the 0-10 Jets to their elusive first win. Darnold says his shoulder felt really good Thursday and Friday and he’s looking forward to playing again. He missed the last two games against New England and the Los Angeles Chargers as Joe Flacco started in his place.

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to return to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, He’s “pessimistic” about running back Christian McCaffrey’s chances of playing. McCaffrey was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Friday after practicing on a limited basis. He injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That injury came after McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain. The Panthers have a bye next week, which would give McCaffrey an additional week to get ready for the final four games.

— Buffalo Bills starting left guard Cody Ford will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and receiver John Brown has been ruled out from playing against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Coach Sean McDermott says Ford was hurt in practice this week after the AFC East-leading Bills returned from their bye. He has missed three of the past four games due to separate injuries to his right knee and ankle. Brown also has been bothered by a knee injury and is sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in a 32-30 loss at Arizona two weeks ago.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice. He would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled. Running back Salvon Ahmed and guard Solomon Kindley were ruled out with injuries.

PGA TOUR-EUROPE

PGA Tour gets share of European Tour TV as part of alliance

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour has acquired a minority stake in the European Tour’s media production company as part of an alliance announced Friday, a first step toward developing a more unified golf schedule around the world.

The deal effectively makes the two leading tours more partners than rivals. The tours said in a statement it would allow them to collaborate on commercial opportunities and global media rights in certain territories.

While seen as a pivotal first step, any notion of a world tour — which golf executives have contemplated for more than a decade — remains some years away. The immediate goal is to figure out a schedule that keeps the tours from competing against each other and strengthening events on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

As part of the agreement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will join the European Tour board.

Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour, said the partnership grew out of golf organizations having to work together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to rearrange the major championship season for men and women.

The announcement comes toward the end of a devastating year financially for both tours.

WOMEN’S SOCCER-US-NETHERLANDS

US women beat Netherlands 2-0 in World Cup rematch

BREDA, Netherlands (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored against the Netherlands again, Kristie Mewis scored in her first appearance for the United States in six years and the U.S. women won a rematch of last year’s World Cup final by the same score, 2-0. The older sister of starter Sam Mewis came in as a second-half substitute and scored in the 70th minute. It was Kristie Mewis’ second goal for the team, after her first in 2013.

The United States hadn’t played in 261 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lavelle also scored when the United States beat the Netherlands in Lyon (lee-OHN’), France, last year for the team’s second straight World Cup title.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FEMALE KICKER

Woman set to play football for Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A women’s soccer player will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt’s sideline Saturday. Sarah Fuller is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri.

She’ll be wearing “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet.

The senior from Wylie, Texas, Fuller made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994. Fuller played every minute of the tournament and said it’s an honor Vanderbilt called on her to help out.

No woman has appeared in a Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.