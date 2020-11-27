JSU squares up against S. Alabama

Sports

Jacksonville State (1-1) vs. South Alabama (1-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and South Alabama both look to put winning streaks together . Jacksonville State took care of Florida Atlantic by 10 on Friday. South Alabama is coming off a 68-66 home win over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors. Darian Adams, Amanze Ngumezi, Martin Roub and Kayne Henry have combined to account for 51 percent of all Gamecocks points this season.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 42.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Gamecocks gave up 71 points per game while scoring 65.2 per outing. South Alabama went 4-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.3 points and allowing 74.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com