Wofford takes on Carver College

Sports

Carver College vs. Wofford (1-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Wofford is coming off an 88-49 home win over Toccoa Falls in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers offense scored 70.3 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com